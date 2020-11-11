  • November 11, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defats Amarillo Caprock for first victory of season - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defats Amarillo Caprock for first victory of season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa High 48, Amarillo Caprock 42

AMARILLO CAPROCK (1-1)

LaTavia Preciado 4 0-0 12, Mariah Cordova 1 0-0 3, Cassandra Botello 0 1-2 1, Alana Strong 2 2-2 7, D’Koda Martin 1 0-4 2, Alyssia Johnson 5 2-2 13, Andrea Sustaita 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 7-14 42.

ODESSA HIGH (1-2)

Kheeauna Lide 0 1-2 1, Keyla Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 6 3-6 18, Kitzia Orozco 1 0-0 3, Amber Escontrias 1 0-0 3, Nevaeh Carrasco 4 0-0 9, Melina Escogido 0 0-0 0, Elizibeth Alvarado 1 0-0 2, Alondra Montoya 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 3 6-6 12. Totals 16 10-14 48.

Amarillo Caprock.... 12.. 13     5   12   —    42

Odessa High .......... 13.. 12     9   14   —    48

3-Point goals — Amarillo Caprock 7 (Preciado 4, Cordova 1, Strong 1, Johnson 1). Odessa High 6 (Stephens 3, Carrasco 1, Escontrias 1, Orozco 1). Total fouls — Amarillo Caprock 12, Odessa High 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:19 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defats Amarillo Caprock for first victory of season OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team earned its first win of the 2020-21 season with a 48-42 victory over Amarillo Caprock Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Nesha Stephens scored a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Bronchos (1-2). Deoshanay Henderson added 12 points for Odessa High while Neveah Carrasco had nine.

Alyssia Johnson and LaTavia Preciado led the Lady Longhorns (1-1) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Odessa High is scheduled to host Seminole at 6 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:19 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: S at 5mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 80°/Low 46°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 51°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]