- Odessa High 48, Amarillo Caprock 42
-
AMARILLO CAPROCK (1-1)
LaTavia Preciado 4 0-0 12, Mariah Cordova 1 0-0 3, Cassandra Botello 0 1-2 1, Alana Strong 2 2-2 7, D’Koda Martin 1 0-4 2, Alyssia Johnson 5 2-2 13, Andrea Sustaita 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 7-14 42.
ODESSA HIGH (1-2)
Kheeauna Lide 0 1-2 1, Keyla Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 6 3-6 18, Kitzia Orozco 1 0-0 3, Amber Escontrias 1 0-0 3, Nevaeh Carrasco 4 0-0 9, Melina Escogido 0 0-0 0, Elizibeth Alvarado 1 0-0 2, Alondra Montoya 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 3 6-6 12. Totals 16 10-14 48.
Amarillo Caprock.... 12.. 13 5 12 — 42
Odessa High .......... 13.. 12 9 14 — 48
3-Point goals — Amarillo Caprock 7 (Preciado 4, Cordova 1, Strong 1, Johnson 1). Odessa High 6 (Stephens 3, Carrasco 1, Escontrias 1, Orozco 1). Total fouls — Amarillo Caprock 12, Odessa High 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:19 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defats Amarillo Caprock for first victory of season
The Odessa High girls basketball team earned its first win of the 2020-21 season with a 48-42 victory over Amarillo Caprock Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Nesha Stephens scored a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Bronchos (1-2). Deoshanay Henderson added 12 points for Odessa High while Neveah Carrasco had nine.
Alyssia Johnson and LaTavia Preciado led the Lady Longhorns (1-1) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Odessa High is scheduled to host Seminole at 6 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
