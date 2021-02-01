GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High closes regular season against Frenship

Odessa High girls basketball team has a chance to close out their regular season on a good note as it hosts Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (11-13 overall, 5-6 District 2-6A) can clinch the fourth playoff spot with a win and a Midland High loss Tuesday. If Odessa High loses, it would have to wait until the Lady Dawgs (10-13, 4-6) play Frenship to see what its postseason fate would be.