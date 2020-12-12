GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High bounces back, gets past Lubbock Coronado

The Odessa High girls basketball team responded from Friday’s loss with a 67-55 win Saturday over Lubbock Coronado at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Coming off a 46-43 loss to Lubbock High, the Lady Bronchos (5-7) took an early lead and didn’t trail at all during the game as the Lady Mustangs fell to 3-6.

“We got back into a rhythm,” Odessa High coach Marcus Chapa said. “We were at 40 percent versus what our average is, which is 41.5, so we shot well and we were able to play the game well. I feel like that’s the reason we won.”

Odessa High was led by Deoshanay Henderson, who had 18 points, while Kheeauna Lide scored 15 and Melina Escogido added 12.

Coronado was led by Kya Smith, who finished with 25 points, while Jannaleigh Cooper had 13.

“We don’t have defensive energy and if you don’t have defensive energy, you’re not going to win a game,” Coronado coach Ashley James said. “Odessa High has a couple of kids that can really get up the floor fast and if you’re not ready, they’re going to attack and that’s exactly what they did. We came out flat and next thing we knew, we were being beaten defensively.”

The Lady Bronchos came out strong, cruising to an early 7-2 lead in the first quarter before the Lady Mustangs called a timeout. Coronado came out of the timeout with a 4-1 run, but the Lady Bronchos responded with another surge, taking a 17-6 lead with 3:04 left in the quarter.

Henderson used a field goal and free throw to help give Odessa High a 20-10 lead with 1:52 on the clock. She followed that with a transition basket shortly after and the Lady Bronchos maintained their advantage in the closing minutes of the quarter.

“She’s a good kid,” Chapa said of Henderson. “She’s young and only a sophomore, but she’s starting to understand the game well. She has a small role but she’s playing it and she can shoot from the outside as well.”

Odessa High’s lead was 24-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Bronchos’ shooting went cold in the early minutes in the second quarter and a turnaround jumper by Coronado’s Kya Smith lowered the Lady Mustangs’ deficit to 26-19 as Coronoado made a 5-2 run. Baskets from Paige Byford and Lide helped wake up the Lady Bronchos soon after and it wasn’t long until Odessa High built a 34-23 lead.

“It was that we were able to transition well and when we can transition well, we get to a system where we play loose and once we’re loose, that’s the kind of basketball that we want to play,” Chapa said. “The biggest factor is that we were transitioning well and finishing.”

However, a couple of late baskets by Smith and Cooper narrowed the Lady Mustangs’ deficit to 34-27 at the half. A 3-pointer by Cooper at the start of the third quarter made it a four-point game. Twice in the third quarter, the Lady Mustangs got within four points, but that was as close as they could come.

“We play in spurts,” James said. “We had a couple of big stops and took it and made transition buckets. The problem is, we can’t play in spurts defensively. We had a good job of getting stops, but then had four or five possessions where we gave up layups.”

The Lady Bronchos used an 11-3 run to close out the third quarter with a 47-35 lead.

A 3-pointer by Lide gave Odessa High a 58-42 advantage with 5:33 left in the game. The Lady Bronchos continued to keep their foot on the gas pedal and took their largest lead of the game at 63-46. Shanedira Domingo added a late basket and Henderson closed it out with an inside floater at the buzzer.

The Lady Bronchos will next face Midland High on Tuesday at home in an early start to District 2-6A play.

“It’s a little bit earlier than usual but we’re grateful to be playing,” Chapa said. “We just have to prepare for Midland High the best way that we can. District is going to be here a little sooner than we thought but it is here.”

The Lady Mustangs won’t start District 4-5A play until after the holidays.

“We’re talented and young,” James said. “We have five games left until district so we’re trying to see how much better we can get until then and fix our energy issues.”