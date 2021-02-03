GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High awaits playoff fate after loss to Frenship

The Odessa High girls basketball team closed out its regular season with a loss, falling 73-31 to Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The defeat, combined with Midland High’s win over Abilene High Tuesday, means that the Lady Bronchos (11-14 overall, 5-7 District 2-6A) must wait for the result of the Midland High-Wolfforth Frenship game Friday to determine its playoff fate.

A loss by the Lady Dawgs (11-13, 5-6) would result in a play-in game for the final playoff spot. A Midland High win would eliminate Odessa High.

Amber Escontrias led the Lady Bronchos with a team-high 11 points in the loss while Nesha Stephens had nine.

Airron Gaydon had a game-high 13 points for the Lady Tigers (19-5, 10-1), who clinched at least a share of their fifth straight district title. Zaria Fowler and Abbi Holder had 10 points each as well for Frenship.