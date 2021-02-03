  • February 3, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High awaits playoff fate after loss to Frenship

Wolfforth Frenship 73, Odessa High 31

Tuesday, OHS Fieldhouse

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (19-5 Overall, 10-1 District 2-6A)

Elena Noyola 2 0-0 6, Abbi Watson 1 0-0 3, Abbi Holder 4 2-2 10, Hannah Page 0 4-4 4, Avery Siler 1 0-0 3, Riley Roberts 1 3-4 5, Airron Gaydon 5 1-2 13, Desiree Jefferson 0 0-0 0, Mikah Chapman 0 4-8 4, Addison McClure 3 0-0 7, Zaria Fowler 5 0-0 10, Abby Boyce 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 14-20 73.

ODESSA HIGH (11-14, 5-7)

Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 2 4-11 9, Amber Escontrias 4 2-5 11, Neveah Carrasco 1 2-4 4, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 1 1-2 3, Deoshanay Henderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-22 31.

Frenship................. 18.. 19   21   17   —    73

Odessa High........... 10.. 14     3     4   —    31

3-Point goals — Wolfforth Frenship 7 (Noyola 2, Gaydon 2, Siler 1, Watson 1, McClure 1); Odessa High 2 (Stephens 1, Escontrias 1). Total fouls — Wolfforth Frenship 18, Odessa High 14.  Fouled out — Wolfforth Frenship: Jefferson. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 11:45 pm

The Odessa High girls basketball team closed out its regular season with a loss, falling 73-31 to Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The defeat, combined with Midland High’s win over Abilene High Tuesday, means that the Lady Bronchos (11-14 overall, 5-7 District 2-6A) must wait for the result of the Midland High-Wolfforth Frenship game Friday to determine its playoff fate.

A loss by the Lady Dawgs (11-13, 5-6) would result in a play-in game for the final playoff spot. A Midland High win would eliminate Odessa High.

Amber Escontrias led the Lady Bronchos with a team-high 11 points in the loss while Nesha Stephens had nine.

Airron Gaydon had a game-high 13 points for the Lady Tigers (19-5, 10-1), who clinched at least a share of their fifth straight district title. Zaria Fowler and Abbi Holder had 10 points each as well for Frenship.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

