- Wolfforth Frenship 73, Odessa High 31
-
Tuesday, OHS Fieldhouse
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (19-5 Overall, 10-1 District 2-6A)
Elena Noyola 2 0-0 6, Abbi Watson 1 0-0 3, Abbi Holder 4 2-2 10, Hannah Page 0 4-4 4, Avery Siler 1 0-0 3, Riley Roberts 1 3-4 5, Airron Gaydon 5 1-2 13, Desiree Jefferson 0 0-0 0, Mikah Chapman 0 4-8 4, Addison McClure 3 0-0 7, Zaria Fowler 5 0-0 10, Abby Boyce 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 14-20 73.
ODESSA HIGH (11-14, 5-7)
Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 2 4-11 9, Amber Escontrias 4 2-5 11, Neveah Carrasco 1 2-4 4, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 1 1-2 3, Deoshanay Henderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-22 31.
Frenship................. 18.. 19 21 17 — 73
Odessa High........... 10.. 14 3 4 — 31
3-Point goals — Wolfforth Frenship 7 (Noyola 2, Gaydon 2, Siler 1, Watson 1, McClure 1); Odessa High 2 (Stephens 1, Escontrias 1). Total fouls — Wolfforth Frenship 18, Odessa High 14. Fouled out — Wolfforth Frenship: Jefferson. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 11:45 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High awaits playoff fate after loss to Frenship
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa High girls basketball team closed out its regular season with a loss, falling 73-31 to Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
The defeat, combined with Midland High’s win over Abilene High Tuesday, means that the Lady Bronchos (11-14 overall, 5-7 District 2-6A) must wait for the result of the Midland High-Wolfforth Frenship game Friday to determine its playoff fate.
A loss by the Lady Dawgs (11-13, 5-6) would result in a play-in game for the final playoff spot. A Midland High win would eliminate Odessa High.
Amber Escontrias led the Lady Bronchos with a team-high 11 points in the loss while Nesha Stephens had nine.
Airron Gaydon had a game-high 13 points for the Lady Tigers (19-5, 10-1), who clinched at least a share of their fifth straight district title. Zaria Fowler and Abbi Holder had 10 points each as well for Frenship.
