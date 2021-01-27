Permian P logo
- Midland High 52, Permian 39
Tuesday, Bulldog Gym
PERMIAN (1-17 Overall, 0-10 District 2-6A)
Faith Mancha 2 2-4 7, Camila Leal 3 0-0 6, Karen Guzman 3 3-8 9, Jamie Redic 0 0-0 0, Biyyanah Ellis 1 1-4 4, E’Jae Miller 2 1-2 5, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 3 0-0 6 Totals 15 7-19 39.
MIDLAND HIGH (10-12, 4-5)
Ciarah Brannon 0 0-0 0, MaKayla Williams 6 0-1 14, Noemi Arciga 0 5-10 5, Mia Mitchelle 0 2-4 2, Azayla Curry 0 0-0 0, Shelby Stephens 0 0-0 0, Sam Braudaway 2 1-2 6, Ahmaria Tennon 0 2-2 2, Aubre Liggins 1 2-2 4, Kobe Powell 6 0-1 13, Amaya Gill 2 0-0 4, Ty’Eisha Satterwhite 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 14-26 52.
Permian.................... 7.. 13 7 12 — 39
Midland High.......... 10.. 12 19 11 — 52
3-Point goals — Permian 2 (Mancha 1, Ellis 1), Midland High 4 (Williams 2, Braudaway 1, Powell 1). Total fouls — Permian 22, Midland High 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:10 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Midland High pulls away from Permian
MIDLAND The Permian girls basketball team kept pace with Midland High for a half before the Lady Dawgs pulled away late for a 52-39 victory over the Lady Panthers in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.
Permian (1-17 overall, 0-10 district) trailed 22-20 at halftime before Midland High (10-12, 4-5) separated with a 19-7 third quarter before holding off a late rally from the Lady Panthers.
Karen Guzman led Permian with nine points.
Midland High’s Makayla Williams and Kobe Powell were the two high scorers in the game with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lady Dawgs.
It was also a homecoming for Permian head coach Keshia Collins, who graduated from Midland High in 2010 and was an assistant coach from 2015-17.
