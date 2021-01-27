GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Midland High pulls away from Permian

MIDLAND The Permian girls basketball team kept pace with Midland High for a half before the Lady Dawgs pulled away late for a 52-39 victory over the Lady Panthers in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.

Permian (1-17 overall, 0-10 district) trailed 22-20 at halftime before Midland High (10-12, 4-5) separated with a 19-7 third quarter before holding off a late rally from the Lady Panthers.

Karen Guzman led Permian with nine points.

Midland High’s Makayla Williams and Kobe Powell were the two high scorers in the game with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lady Dawgs.

It was also a homecoming for Permian head coach Keshia Collins, who graduated from Midland High in 2010 and was an assistant coach from 2015-17.