GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Monterey runs past Permian

It was a tough night for the Permian girls basketball team as it fell behind early in a 71-24 loss to Lubbock Monterey Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers (0-5) fell behind 20-1 in the first quarter as the Lady Plainsmen eventually built that into a 35-11 advantage at halftime. Sara Chavez finished as the leading scorer for Permian with nine points.

Mia Trevino made four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points for Lubbock Monterey, while Jazlyn Vaquera had 17.