  • December 2, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Monterey runs past Permian

Lubbock Monterey 71, Permian 24

LUBBOCK MONTEREY

Mia Trevino 11 2-2 26, Jazlynn Vaquera 4 6-9 17, Madalynn Campos 3 1-1 7, Jordan Aguirre 3 0-1 6, Tatiana Trotter 3 3-4 9, Kamryn Lucio 0 0-0 0, Sara Mora 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 12-17 71.

PERMIAN (0-5)

Caytlen Juarez 1 0-0 2, Micah Smith 0 1-2 1, Bailey Wright 0 0-0 0, Karen Guzman 0 2-4 2, Biyyanah Ellis 0 2-3 2, Akiva Brown 2 0-0 4, E’Jae Miller 1 0-1 2, Chloe Mosley 1 0-0 2, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-2 0, Sara Chavez 3 3-4 9. Totals 8 8-16 24.

Monterey................ 20.. 15   15   21   —    71

Permian.................... 1.. 10     6     7   —    24

3-Point goals — Lubbock Monterey 7 (Begaye 4, Trevino 3). Permian 0.Total fouls — Lubbock Monterey 16, Permian 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6:54 pm

It was a tough night for the Permian girls basketball team as it fell behind early in a 71-24 loss to Lubbock Monterey Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers (0-5) fell behind 20-1 in the first quarter as the Lady Plainsmen eventually built that into a 35-11 advantage at halftime. Sara Chavez finished as the leading scorer for Permian with nine points.

Mia Trevino made four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points for Lubbock Monterey, while Jazlyn Vaquera had 17.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

