Permian P logo
- Lubbock Monterey 71, Permian 24
-
LUBBOCK MONTEREY
Mia Trevino 11 2-2 26, Jazlynn Vaquera 4 6-9 17, Madalynn Campos 3 1-1 7, Jordan Aguirre 3 0-1 6, Tatiana Trotter 3 3-4 9, Kamryn Lucio 0 0-0 0, Sara Mora 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 12-17 71.
PERMIAN (0-5)
Caytlen Juarez 1 0-0 2, Micah Smith 0 1-2 1, Bailey Wright 0 0-0 0, Karen Guzman 0 2-4 2, Biyyanah Ellis 0 2-3 2, Akiva Brown 2 0-0 4, E’Jae Miller 1 0-1 2, Chloe Mosley 1 0-0 2, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-2 0, Sara Chavez 3 3-4 9. Totals 8 8-16 24.
Monterey................ 20.. 15 15 21 — 71
Permian.................... 1.. 10 6 7 — 24
3-Point goals — Lubbock Monterey 7 (Begaye 4, Trevino 3). Permian 0.Total fouls — Lubbock Monterey 16, Permian 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6:54 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Monterey runs past Permian
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
It was a tough night for the Permian girls basketball team as it fell behind early in a 71-24 loss to Lubbock Monterey Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.
The Lady Panthers (0-5) fell behind 20-1 in the first quarter as the Lady Plainsmen eventually built that into a 35-11 advantage at halftime. Sara Chavez finished as the leading scorer for Permian with nine points.
Mia Trevino made four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points for Lubbock Monterey, while Jazlyn Vaquera had 17.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian
on
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6:54 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Lubbock Monterey,
Basketball,
Girls High School Basketball,
Lady Panthers,
Lady Plainsmen