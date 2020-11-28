Permian P logo
- Lubbock Estacado 52, Permian 30
PERMIAN (0-4)
Caytlen Juarez 2 1-2 6, Bailey Wright 0 2-2 2, Gia Castillo 1 1-3 3, Karen Guzman 1 4-9 6, Biyyanah Ellis 2 1-1 5, Akiva Brown 0 0-1 0, Estrella Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 1 0-0 2, Sarah Chavez 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 9-18 30.
LUBBOCK ESTACADO (3-3)
Ty’Trice Conor 3 1-2 7, Jariah Marray 5 2-4 13, Takyrie Ranson 1 0-2 2, Alizah Garces 0 4-4 4, Alyssa Orta 2 0-0 5, Shannyn Serna 1 2-2 4, Zani McMurray-Sanders 7 1-2 15, Zykeya Hunt 1 0-0 2, T’Ayra Fountain 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 10-18 52.
Permian.................... 7.... 6 5 12 — 30
Lubbock Estacado.. 12.. 15 12 13 — 52
3-Point goals — Permian 1 (Juarez), Lubbock Estacado 2 (Marray 1, Orta 1). Total fouls — Permian 14, Lubbock Estacado 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:38 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Estacado pulls away from Permian
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
LUBBOCK The Permian girls basketball team had a tough time getting things going offensively early Saturday and it proved to be the difference as the Lady Panthers fell 52-30 to Lubbock Estacado.
Permian (0-4) was outscored 27-12 in the first half and could not catch up from there.
Karen Guzman, Caytlen Juarez and Sarah Chavez had six points each to share the scoring lead for the Lady Panthers. Zani McMurray-Sanders and Jariah Marray led the Lady Matadors with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
