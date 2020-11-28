  • November 28, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Estacado pulls away from Permian - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Estacado pulls away from Permian

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Lubbock Estacado 52, Permian 30

PERMIAN (0-4)

Caytlen Juarez 2 1-2 6, Bailey Wright  0 2-2 2, Gia Castillo 1 1-3 3, Karen Guzman 1 4-9 6, Biyyanah Ellis 2 1-1 5, Akiva Brown 0 0-1 0, Estrella Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 1 0-0 2, Sarah Chavez 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 9-18 30.

LUBBOCK ESTACADO (3-3)

Ty’Trice Conor 3 1-2 7, Jariah Marray 5 2-4 13, Takyrie Ranson 1 0-2 2, Alizah Garces 0 4-4 4, Alyssa Orta 2 0-0 5, Shannyn Serna 1 2-2 4, Zani McMurray-Sanders 7 1-2 15, Zykeya Hunt 1 0-0 2, T’Ayra Fountain 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 10-18 52.

Permian.................... 7.... 6     5   12   —    30

Lubbock Estacado.. 12.. 15   12   13   —    52

3-Point goals — Permian 1 (Juarez), Lubbock Estacado 2 (Marray 1, Orta 1). Total fouls — Permian 14, Lubbock Estacado 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

PERMIAN (0-4)

Caytlen Juarez 2 1-2 6, Bailey Wright  0 2-2 2, Gia Castillo 1 1-3 3, Karen Guzman 1 4-9 6, Biyyanah Ellis 2 1-1 5, Akiva Brown 0 0-1 0, Estrella Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 1 0-0 2, Sarah Chavez 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 9-18 30.

LUBBOCK ESTACADO (3-3)

Ty’Trice Conor 3 1-2 7, Jariah Marray 5 2-4 13, Takyrie Ranson 1 0-2 2, Alizah Garces 0 4-4 4, Alyssa Orta 2 0-0 5, Shannyn Serna 1 2-2 4, Zani McMurray-Sanders 7 1-2 15, Zykeya Hunt 1 0-0 2, T’Ayra Fountain 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 10-18 52.

Permian.................... 7.... 6     5   12   —    30

Lubbock Estacado.. 12.. 15   12   13   —    52

3-Point goals — Permian 1 (Juarez), Lubbock Estacado 2 (Marray 1, Orta 1). Total fouls — Permian 14, Lubbock Estacado 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:38 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Estacado pulls away from Permian OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The Permian girls basketball team had a tough time getting things going offensively early Saturday and it proved to be the difference as the Lady Panthers fell 52-30 to Lubbock Estacado.

Permian (0-4) was outscored 27-12 in the first half and could not catch up from there.

Karen Guzman, Caytlen Juarez and Sarah Chavez had six points each to share the scoring lead for the Lady Panthers. Zani McMurray-Sanders and Jariah Marray led the Lady Matadors with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:38 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: ESE at 5mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 34°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 27°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]