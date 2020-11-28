GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lubbock Estacado pulls away from Permian

The Permian girls basketball team had a tough time getting things going offensively early Saturday and it proved to be the difference as the Lady Panthers fell 52-30 to Lubbock Estacado.

Permian (0-4) was outscored 27-12 in the first half and could not catch up from there.

Karen Guzman, Caytlen Juarez and Sarah Chavez had six points each to share the scoring lead for the Lady Panthers. Zani McMurray-Sanders and Jariah Marray led the Lady Matadors with 15 and 13 points, respectively.