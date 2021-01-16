  • January 16, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers fall to Abilene High

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers fall to Abilene High

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 9:15 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

The Permian girls basketball team got off to a good start but couldn’t sustain it, falling 67-48 to Abilene High Friday in District 2-6A play at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers (1-14 overall, 0-7 district) led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Lady Eagles (4-11, 2-4) rallied to take a 28-22 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

E’Jae Miller finished with 15 points for Permian while Karen Guzman added 13 points. The Lady Panthers travel to District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

