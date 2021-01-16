OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- Midland High 63, Odessa High 50
ODESSA HIGH (9-11 Overall, 3-4 District 2-6A)
Kheeauna Lide 4 3-5 11, Nesha Stephens 7 5-8 20, Amber Escontrias 1 0-2 2, Nevaeh Carrasco 3 0-1 7, Melina Escogido 4 0-0 10, Aubrey Villa 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 50.
MIDLAND HIGH (9-11, 3-4)
Ciarah Brannon 0 0-0 0, MaKayla Williams 1 3-5 6, Noemi Arciga 4 2-3 10, Mia Mitchelle 1 1-2 3, Azayla Curry 3 0-2 9, Shelby Stephens 2 0-0 4, Ahmaria Tennon 2 0-0 6, Aubre Liggins 3 0-7 6, Kobe Powell 2 1-1 6, Amaya Gill 5 1-4 11, Ty’Eisha Satterwhite 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-24 63.
Odessa High 12 15 11 12 — 50
Midland High 13 17 10 23 — 63
3-Point goals — Odessa High 4 (Escogido 2, Stephens 1, Carrasco 1), Midland High 7 (Curry 3, Tennon 2, Williams 1, Powell 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 16, Midland High 13. Fouled out — Odessa High: Carrasco. Technical fouls — None.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Dawgs pull away late to knock off Lady Bronchos
MIDLAND The Odessa High girls basketball team was locked in a tight battle with Midland High Friday night in a pivotal District 2-6A battle.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bronchos, it was not enough as they fell 63-50 to the Lady Dawgs at Bulldog Gym.
The result puts both Odessa High and Midland High tied for fourth place with identical 9-11 overall records and 3-4 in district play with five games left in the regular season.
Nesha Stephens led the Lady Bronchos with a game-high 20 points with Kheeauna Lide and Nevaeh Carrasco adding 11 and 10, respectively.
Amaya Gill and Noemi Arciga had 11 and 10 points each to lead the Lady Dawgs
