GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Dawgs pull away late to knock off Lady Bronchos

MIDLAND The Odessa High girls basketball team was locked in a tight battle with Midland High Friday night in a pivotal District 2-6A battle.

Unfortunately for the Lady Bronchos, it was not enough as they fell 63-50 to the Lady Dawgs at Bulldog Gym.

The result puts both Odessa High and Midland High tied for fourth place with identical 9-11 overall records and 3-4 in district play with five games left in the regular season.

Nesha Stephens led the Lady Bronchos with a game-high 20 points with Kheeauna Lide and Nevaeh Carrasco adding 11 and 10, respectively.

Amaya Gill and Noemi Arciga had 11 and 10 points each to lead the Lady Dawgs