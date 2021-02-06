  • February 6, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos set for play-in game against Lady Dawgs

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 11:00 pm

The Odessa High girls basketball team will have to play one more game to earn its spot in the postseason.

Head coach Marcus Chapa said Friday that the Lady Bronchos will face Midland High at 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. The matchup was set up after the Lady Dawgs fell 65-30 Friday to Wolfforth Frenship.

The winner will be the No. 4 seed out of District 2-6A and will face District 1-6A champion El Paso Americas next week.

Odessa High and Midland High split the two regular-season meetings.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

