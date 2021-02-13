  • February 13, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos' season ends in bi-district round

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos' season ends in bi-district round

El Paso Americas 51, Odessa High 46

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME

Saturday, Americas HS, El Paso

ODESSA HIGH (12-15 Overall)

Kheeauna Lide 0 1-2 1, Nesha Stephens 7 9-13 24, Amber Escontrias 1 2-2 4, Nevaeh Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 6, Paige Byford 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 5 1-3 11. Totals 15 13-20 46.

EL PASO AMERICAS (16-2)

Kamely Brenes 0 0-0 0, Isabel Dempsey 1 0-2 3, Sydney Saenz 2 0-0 4, Alex Cereceres 3 5-7 11, Adebukola Akomolafe 6 5-7 17, Brianna Garcia 1 2-2 4, Kyla Collins 2 0-0 4, Ana Mata 1 0-0 2, Leilah Villalba 3 0-1 7. Totals 19 12-17 51.

Odessa High............. 4.. 11   16   15   —    46

EP Americas............. 6.. 16   13   14   —    51

3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Escogido 2, Stephens 1), El Paso Americas 1 (Villalba 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 18, El Paso Americas 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, February 13, 2021 4:05 pm

Posted: Saturday, February 13, 2021 4:05 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos' season ends in bi-district round

EL PASO The Odessa High girls basketball team saw its season come to an end as the Lady Bronchos fell 51-46 to El Paso Americas in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game Saturday at Americas High School. The game had been postponed a day due to travel concerns created by inclement weather.

Odessa High (12-15 overall) trailed 24-15 at halftime before cutting the deficit to six points entering the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers (16-2) led by as many as 12 in the final eight minutes before withstanding a late rally after the Lady Bronchos got within four points in the last two minutes.

Nesha Stephens finished with a game-high 24 points to lead Odessa High, including 19 in the second half. Deoshanay Henderson added 11 for the Lady Bronchos.

Abukola Akomolafe and Alex Cereceres led Americas with 17 and 11 points, respectively. The Trail Blazers advance to play Southlake Carroll in the area round next week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

