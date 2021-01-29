GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos pull away from Lady Eagles

ABILENE The Odessa High girls basketball team moved back into fourth place in the District 2-6A standings Friday thanks to a 46-30 victory over Abilene High at Eagle Gym.

The Lady Bronchos (11-13 overall, 5-6 district) moved a half game ahead of Midland High, who lost to rival Midland Lee Friday. The Lady Eagles (4-15, 2-8) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Odessa High led 20-19 at halftime before pulling away by outscoring Abilene High 18-8 in the third quarter.

Amber Escontrias led the Lady Bronchos with 12 points while Melina Escogido and Paige Byford each had eight.

Amyah Starks and Shayliah Christian-Stevenson had seven points each to lead Abilene High