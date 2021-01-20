  • January 20, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to San Angelo Central

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central 55, Odessa High 42

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (11-5 Overall, 4-1 District 2-6A)

Alyssa Barron 0 0-0 0, Jewels Perez 0 4-4 4, Arden Neff 2 0-0 4, Delaney Hester 2 2-2 6, Nevaeh Hearne 5 0-0 12, Anjelina Humphreys 3 2-3 8, Makayla Salazar 0 1-2 1, Sydney Moore 0 0-0 0, Deandra Allen 0 2-5 2, Layla Young 8 2-4 18. Totals 20 13-20 55.

ODESSA HIGH (9-12, 3-5)

Kheeauna Lide 0 2-3 2, Nesha Stephens 5 5-11 16, Amber Escontrias 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 0-1 3, Melina Escogido 5 2-5 13, Paige Byford 1 0-0 2, Deoshanay Henderson 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 11-22 42.

San Angelo Central. 16.. 10   15   14   —    55

Odessa High........... 13.... 9   12     8   —    42

3-Point goals — San Angelo Central 2 (Hearne 2), Odessa High 3 (Stephens 1, Escogido 1, Carrasco 1). Total fouls — San Angelo Central 20, Odessa High 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Odessa High: Stephens.

Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 11:19 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to San Angelo Central OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team suffered its second straight loss in District 2-6A play, falling 55-42 Tuesday to San Angelo Central Tuesday in District 2-6A play at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (9-12 overall, 3-5 district) fell out of the fourth spot of the standings with Midland High, who was off.

Nesha Stephens finished with 16 points to lead Odessa High while Melina Escogido added 13. Layla Young had a game-high 18 points for the Lady Cats (11-5, 4-1) while Nevaeh Hearne finished with 12. It was Central’s first game in two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

