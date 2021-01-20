GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to San Angelo Central

The Odessa High girls basketball team suffered its second straight loss in District 2-6A play, falling 55-42 Tuesday to San Angelo Central Tuesday in District 2-6A play at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (9-12 overall, 3-5 district) fell out of the fourth spot of the standings with Midland High, who was off.

Nesha Stephens finished with 16 points to lead Odessa High while Melina Escogido added 13. Layla Young had a game-high 18 points for the Lady Cats (11-5, 4-1) while Nevaeh Hearne finished with 12. It was Central’s first game in two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.