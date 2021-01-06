GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter rally lifts Lady Bronchos past Lady Eagles

A big fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Odessa High girls basketball team as the Lady Bronchos rallied for a 56-45 victory Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Odessa High (9-9 overall, 3-2 District 2-6A) erased an 8-point halftime deficit by outscoring Abilene High (3-9, 1-2) 23-9 in the final eight minutes.

Nesha Stephens led the Lady Bronchos with a game-high 21 points while Deoshanay Henderson added 17. Ariana Trevino and Amayah Starks led the Lady Eagles with 17 and 10 points, respectively in the loss.

The Lady Bronchos complete the first half of district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a road game at Wolfforth Frenship.