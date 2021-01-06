GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter rally lifts Lady Bronchos past Lady Eagles

OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- Odessa High 56, Abilene High 45
-
ABILENE HIGH (3-9, 1-2)
Jailyn Shaw 1 0-0 3, Leila Musquiz 0 0-0 0, Sereanna Mansaray 0 2-4 2, Tatyanna McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Washington 1 0-0 3, Shaliyah Christian 1 0-0 3, Ariana Trevino 7 0-0 17, Amahya Starks 4 0-0 10, K.K. Roberrson 3 1-2 7, Alexis Dolton 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-6 45.
ODESSA HIGH (9-9, 3-2)
Kheeauna Lide 3 2-4 8, Nesha Stephens 6 5-6 21, Amber Escontrias 0 3-4 3, Nevaeh Carrasco 2 1-3 5, Melina Escogido 1 0-0 2, Paige Byford 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 7 3-4 17. Totals 19 14-21 56.
Abilene High............. 9.. 14 13 9 — 45
Odessa High........... 11.... 4 18 23 — 56
3-Point goals — Abilene High 8 (Trevino 3, Starks 2, Shaw 1, Christian 1, Washington 1), Odessa High 4 (Stephens 4). Total fouls — Abilene High 20, Odessa High 12. Fouled out — Abilene High: Dolton. Technical fouls — None.
A big fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Odessa High girls basketball team as the Lady Bronchos rallied for a 56-45 victory Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Odessa High (9-9 overall, 3-2 District 2-6A) erased an 8-point halftime deficit by outscoring Abilene High (3-9, 1-2) 23-9 in the final eight minutes.
Nesha Stephens led the Lady Bronchos with a game-high 21 points while Deoshanay Henderson added 17. Ariana Trevino and Amayah Starks led the Lady Eagles with 17 and 10 points, respectively in the loss.
The Lady Bronchos complete the first half of district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a road game at Wolfforth Frenship.
