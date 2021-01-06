  • January 6, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter rally lifts Lady Bronchos past Lady Eagles - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter rally lifts Lady Bronchos past Lady Eagles

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa High 56, Abilene High 45

ABILENE HIGH (3-9, 1-2)

Jailyn Shaw 1 0-0 3, Leila Musquiz 0 0-0 0, Sereanna Mansaray 0 2-4 2, Tatyanna McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Washington 1 0-0 3, Shaliyah Christian 1 0-0 3, Ariana Trevino 7 0-0 17, Amahya Starks 4 0-0 10, K.K. Roberrson 3 1-2 7, Alexis Dolton 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-6 45.

ODESSA HIGH (9-9, 3-2)

Kheeauna Lide 3 2-4 8, Nesha Stephens 6 5-6 21, Amber Escontrias 0 3-4 3, Nevaeh Carrasco 2 1-3 5, Melina Escogido 1 0-0 2, Paige Byford 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 7 3-4 17. Totals 19 14-21 56.

Abilene High............. 9.. 14   13     9   —    45

Odessa High........... 11.... 4   18   23   —    56

3-Point goals — Abilene High 8 (Trevino 3, Starks 2, Shaw 1, Christian 1, Washington 1), Odessa High 4 (Stephens 4). Total fouls — Abilene High 20, Odessa High 12. Fouled out — Abilene High: Dolton. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 6:49 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter rally lifts Lady Bronchos past Lady Eagles OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

A big fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Odessa High girls basketball team as the Lady Bronchos rallied for a 56-45 victory Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Odessa High (9-9 overall, 3-2 District 2-6A) erased an 8-point halftime deficit by outscoring Abilene High (3-9, 1-2) 23-9 in the final eight minutes.

Nesha Stephens led the Lady Bronchos with a game-high 21 points while Deoshanay Henderson added 17. Ariana Trevino and Amayah Starks led the Lady Eagles with 17 and 10 points, respectively in the loss.

The Lady Bronchos complete the first half of district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a road game at Wolfforth Frenship.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 6:49 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: NW at 8mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 27°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]