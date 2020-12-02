GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Odessa High past Fort Stockton

The Odessa High girls basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back, defeating Fort Stockton 72-26 in a nondistrict game Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (4-4 overall) jumped out to a 16-2 advantage in the first quarter thanks to a swarming defense that got the Prowlers offense out of sync early and turned turnovers into transition baskets on offense.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High with a game-high 26 points, with Nesha Stephens adding 12 point en route to the fourth straight victory for the Lady Bronchos.

“I liked that we were able to run the court and we were able to transition well and we probably ended up with 20-plus points in transition,” Odessa High head coach Marcus Chapa said. “We’re able to read a lot better and just be more comfortable with more pressure by moving the ball effectively and cutting down on the turnovers.”

Fort Stockton did take a lead at 2-1 after a basket from Aly Dominguez, who led the Prowlers with 10 points.

The Odessa High pressure took over after that with Stephens assisting and Henderson finishing and getting baskets from close range. She finished the quarter by scoring seven of the final nine points of the quarter.

The Lady Bronchos started the second quarter right where they left off with a pair of quick baskets by Melina Escogido and Henderson. Fort Stockton (2-4) answered with a pair of transition baskets of its own from Dominguez and Katie Villarreal.

The closest the Prowlers got before halftime was 24-8 after a basket by Elena Mata. A 3-pointer by Stephens, however, proved to be the spark as Odessa High closed the first half on 14-4 run to take a 38-12 lead into the break.

“We just didn’t execute, it’s that simple,” Fort Stockton head coach Sherman Chew said. “We emphasize and teach about defense but we just didn’t do that tonight.”

The third quarter went back and forth as Odessa High started off an 8-0 run, with six of those eight points coming from Henderson.

Fort Stockton showed it had answer with a 6-0 run in response.

It was too much of a deficit to overcome, however, as the Lady Bronchos responded with a 10-0 run sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Kheeauna Lide and Melina Escogido.