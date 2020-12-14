GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: District 2-6A opener postponed for Permian

The Permian girls basketball team will have to wait a little longer to open District 2-6A play.

The Lady Panthers’ game Tuesday against Abilene High has been postponed according to Abilene High girls basketball coach Terri Aston.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Gym in Abilene.

Abilene High’s game against Midland Lee scheduled for Friday was also postponed.

The new district opener for Permian is now scheduled for Friday against Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.