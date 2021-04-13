COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Permian alum Miramontez makes most of opportunity at Texas State

It wasn’t too long ago when Alissa Miramontez almost gave up the sport she loved.

Despite playing club volleyball and putting together an impressive high school resume, the libero had no collegiate offers. The last club tournament she played in gave coaches at Tyler Junior College a chance to scout her.

After graduating from Permian in 2018, Miramontez joined the Tyler Junior College volleyball team as a walk-on. There, the former all-state selection did what she does best: defend.

Now Miramontez has the opportunity to show off her defensive prowess on the big stage, playing for Texas State at the NCAA Tournament.

Miramontez has been known as a fierce competitor on and off the court, even before she made her way as a college athlete.

Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said Miramontez doesn’t like to lose.

“The kid just loves the game of volleyball,” Herrera said. “As a person, she’s the same way she is as an athlete. She’s a perfectionist, great attitude, hard worker.

She wants to succeed in everything she does.”

As Permian’s libero, Miramontez was known by Herrera as the team’s “bulldog.”

Her defensive presence and ball control on the back row stood out during her high school days, leading the Panthers to the playoffs in three of her four years on the team.

Miramontez wasn’t a vocal leader for the Panthers, but she set an example with the way she worked.

“That kid didn’t miss practice, she came to work every day and gave everything she had,” Herrera said. “She led by her work ethic and her mentality.”

By the time Miramontez graduated, she had accumulated a variety of awards.

In 2016 alone, she received a Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A All-State nomination and was named District 2-6A Outstanding Defensive Player.

When Miramontez went to Tyler Junior College as a defensive specialist, she took her work ethic and defensive playmaking abilities with her.

In two years at the junior college level, Miramontez recorded 784 digs.

Miramontez played in 26 matches as a freshman, recording 276 digs. She stepped up the defensive production a year later, tallying 508 digs in 31 matches as a sophomore.

After making her mark in Tyler, Miramontez had another choice to make with her playing career. Similar to her high school days, the defensive specialist received no offers to continue playing at a university.

Miramontez instead transferred to Texas State as a student, unaware of the chance she would soon get at the NCAA level.

Texas State recruiting coordinator Tori Plugge said Miramontez reached out to the Bobcats’ coaching staff around the time she was graduating from Tyler Junior College. Texas State didn’t have any open roster spots then.

Miramontez got her lucky break after the start of the 2020-21 season, when former Tyler Junior College assistant coach Isaac Bridges called Plugge to take a look at the defensive specialist on campus.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic gave the Odessa native an opportunity.

“Normally, we probably wouldn’t have taken any extra bodies like midseason,” Plugge said. “With COVID, you just never know who’s going to be out on a whim. We decided that we’d let her come try out and she really impressed us right away, so we invited her to join the team.”

Since her arrival in San Marcos, Miramontez has been a welcome addition for the Bobcats. When she officially started practicing with the team in January, she immediately showed her go-getter attitude on defense.

“We love her attitude back there,” Plugge said.

In seven matches played as a Bobcat, Miramontez has recorded 15 digs. Eight of those came against Kansas State in March.

Although she was a late addition to the roster, Miramontez quickly adapted and meshed with her teammates. She still hasn’t fully taken in the fact that she’s an NCAA Division I student-athlete.

“I didn’t think I was going to be here, it was something I always dreamt about,” Miramontez said. “For it all just to happen in a couple of months, it still is surreal.

“I’m taking it day by day, but it is crazy thinking about it.”

Miramontez and the Bobcats will take on Utah Valley in the first round of the 2020 NCAA Volleyball Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Herrera said Miramontez was and still is an example for other Permian athletes to follow.

“We’ve done nothing but brag on her lately,” Herrera said. “It’s such a big deal for Permian to have a Division I athlete like that.”

