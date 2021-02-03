COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Permian's Terry set to continue career at Eastern New Mexico

When Permian quarterback Harper Terry arrived on campus, he said that playing college football was a dream but wasn’t sure if it was going to happen.

Now, four years later, that dream is reality.

Terry signed his letter of intent to continue his playing career at Eastern New Mexico during a ceremony at the Permian High School indoor practice facility.

After it was official, Terry said that he felt a sense of relief and accomplishment. Terry chose to sign with Eastern New Mexico over Hardin-Simmons and Graceland (Iowa) University among his other choices.

“I’m feeling really relaxed,” Terry said. “The whole recruitment process was a really fun thing to do but it feels good to know where I’m going to spend the next four years of my life.”

Among the factors that drew Terry to sign with the Greyhounds included proximity to home as well as getting a chance to continue to play quarterback at the next level.

Eastern New Mexico runs a similar option offense that Terry led as the Panthers’ quarterback and says he’s looking forward to the chance to do something similar.

“I really wanted to go where my skill set really matches their offense,” Terry said. “That’s where Eastern New Mexico really had my heart.”

“I had other schools saying that they could switch me positions if I wanted to. I was happy with that but being the quarterback and running the triple option really sold it for me.”

Terry compiled a number of accolades during his final high school season, leading the Panthers to a share of their third straight District 2-6A title and becoming the first Permian quarterback to run and throw for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

He was also selected as Odessa American Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-District 2-6A selection.

For head coach Jeff Ellison, it’s been Terry’s development both on and off the field that he’s been the most impressed with.

“I’m just extremely proud,” Ellison said. “To watch him grow from his freshman year to senior year and to see him continue to play football and his education is just really great to see.”

Terry is not the only local product to sign with the Greyhounds.

Midland Lee defensive back Tre Hubert and Greenwood running back Trey Cross are also part of Eastern New Mexico’s 2021 signing class and Terry added that he’s even more excited to get going.

“Me and Tre have been texting a little bit about how excited we are,” he said. “It really does feel like an all-star team and we’re already developing that bond.”

Terry said that playing at Permian has been like being part of a second family to him and is appreciative of the support of he’s received from them and his immediate family as well.

He’s learned a lot about himself during his time as the signal caller for the Panthers but there is one important lesson he’s taking with him to the collegiate level.

“You just got to believe in yourself,” Terry said. “You just can’t quit. It’s really about dedication to yourself and the sport and you’ll reap the benefits.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas