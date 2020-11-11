COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Permian pitchers Gann, Banks ready to continue careers at next level

Years of hard work on the field have paid off for both Teo Banks and McCray Gann as the pair of Permian baseball standouts signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the Division I level.

Banks signed with Tulane University in New Orleans while Gann signed with Texas State during a ceremony Wednesday at McCanlies Field.

Head coach Tate Criswell expressed how proud he was of both pitchers being able to earn chances to continue their playing careers at the next level.

“It’s good to see hard work rewarded,” Criswell said. “Both of these guys are talented but they also come to work every day and they are good teammates. It’s good to see hard work pay off.”

Banks graciously added that getting the opportunity to play college baseball means a lot to him and those who have supported him. He chose Tulane over Texas Tech, Michigan and Missouri.

“I wouldn’t be here without God and my family,” Banks said. “I’m thankful for coach Criswell and thankful for everyone who’s been there for me.”

Banks joins a Tulane program that posted a strong 15-2 record in 2020 before the season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Green Wave finished 32-26 in 2019 and have appeared in the College World Series twice in program history; the last one coming in 2005.

He added that the relationship built between him and the Tulane coaching staff made a lasting impression in making his decision.

“They reminded me a lot of coach Criswell,” Banks said. “They’re all about competing and it was the best option. I loved it when I visited the campus. When I went there on my visit, the atmosphere was great and the people were all friendly,”

For Gann, Wednesday’s ceremony marked a momentous occasion in his baseball career.

“It feels really good,” he said. “You work so hard throughout life and once you finally meet a goal, you set new goals and it feels good to meet it.”

Gann heads to a Bobcats program that was in the process of making a promising turnaround. After finishing 29-30 in 2017, Texas State had improved its win total to 30 and 36, respectively, over the next two seasons.

The Bobcats started the 2020 season at 14-4 and was on an upward trajectory before it was suddenly stopped.

Like his teammate, the relationship Gann built between head coach Steven Trout and his staff was a key factor when making his decision. Gann chose the Bobcats among other options, including the University of New Orleans and Grayson College and San Jacinto College.

“They have a great program and they’ve really turned it around over the past couple of years,” he said. “I’m excited and looking forward to it. Texas State, as soon as I saw interest, it drove me to them.”

With the 2020 Permian baseball season also ending prematurely, Criswell pointed out how both Banks and Gann have been improving despite all the obstacles this year.

“I think everybody, including these two guys were disappointed in our season being cut short last year and it’s good to see that progress is still being made,” Criswell said.

Criswell added that he’s excited to have both players returning for one more season in the spring.

“I think overall, we’re going to be more athletic than we were last year partly because of these two guys,” he said. “We’re going to have a chance to win every game in which one of these two guys is on the mound and I’m looking forward to it.”

