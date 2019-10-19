HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Midland Lee stays unbeaten with blowout win over Odessa High

MIDLAND For one quarter, the Odessa High football team was able to keep the high-powered Midland Lee offense in check.

That all changed during the final 36 minutes.

Rebels quarterback Mikey Serrano compiled 403 yards of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns to lead Midland Lee past the Bronchos, 62-7, in District 2-6A play Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.

Odessa High’s plan early in the game was to keep the ball away from a Lee offense that entered the game averaging more than 57 points per contest. The Rebels managed 576 yards of offense against the Bronchos.

“Midland Lee has the type of offense that can explode at any time and that’s exactly what happened,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “They got two or three big plays in the second quarter and the game can get away from you when those things happen.”

The Odessa High offense, however, struggled to get anything going managing only 52 yards of offense in the first half and 210 total for the game.

The Bronchos saw a number of changes in personnel as Mario Valdez and Cade Mendoza recorded their first carries of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Diego Cervantes started the game but left early in the second quarter due to injury and did not return. Wide receiver Dre Cobb took over under center after senior Ivan Miranda was ruled out before the game.

After holding Odessa High (2-5 overall, 0-2 district) to a three-and-out on its opening possession, Midland Lee showed its explosiveness early, driving 62 yards on seven plays as Serrano opened the game with a rushing touchdown.

The drive took 1:57 off the clock; all eight offensive scoring drives for the Rebels lasted less than two minutes.

“We’ve been explosive all year long,” Midland Lee head coach Clint Hartman said. “It’s kind of what we’ve done and we’ve had the most explosive plays this year that I can remember. We knew early on that they (Odessa High) were going to try and milk the clock and keep the ball away from us and we just needed to take advantage when we did have it.”

The Rebels were only stopped once in the first half, on their next possession, as the Bronchos defense held firm.

Odessa High, however, could not get anything going and punted the ball back to Midland Lee (7-0, 2-0) late in the first quarter. Odessa High punted the ball eight times on the night, including six in the first half.

After just two possessions in the first quarter, Lee made sure to strike quickly with its time with the ball in the second quarter.

The Rebels got their second touchdown on a 4-yard run by Trent Low and then, after another Bronchos punt, the Rebels struck again two plays later as Serrano connected with Christian Romero on an 81-yard touchdown pass.

Romero had a career day for Midland Lee, finishing with nine catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rebels capped off the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns, first from Ryan Quiroz n a 14-yard run and then Serrano found the end zone on a 2-yard run with 31 seconds remaining in the first half.

“I don’t think we tackled very well tonight,” Servance said. “I think that was definitely a factor for us in this game. We just have to go back to practice and continue to work on those things.”

The second half did not get any easier for Odessa High.

Midland Lee did not take long to strike in the second half as Serrano found Romero for a 49-yard touchdown reception to cap off his night. Serrano added one more touchdown pass to Shemar Davis from 10 yards out and the Rebels also got a defensive touchdown as Damian Garcia returned an interception 82 yards for a score.

Odessa High did break the shutout with 7:09 remaining in the game as Cobb found Jovanni Flotte for a 20-yard touchdown catch. Flotte finished as the leading receiver with 32 yards on five catches.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas