PERMIAN (23-2 Overall, 5-0 District 2-6A)
Cedric Baty 0 1-4 1, Shy Stephens-Deary 13 4-5 35, Keyonta Johnson 4 4-6 12, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 4, JJ Vizcaino 2 3-3 8, DJ Johnson 4 0-0 10, Race Herr 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-18 73.
MIDLAND HIGH (13-11, 1-4)
Mario Hurtado 1 3-4 6, Daiziqule Black 3 1-1 9, Jeremiah Phillips 1 2-4 5, Jaime Puentes 1 0-0 3, Brianzai Perez 2 0-0 5, D’Morriyon Breaux 3 0-0 6, Brett Canis 10 3-3 23. Totals 21 9-13 57.
Permian.................. 15.. 22 14 22 — 73
Midland High............ 8.. 16 17 16 — 57
3-Point goals — Permian 9 (Stephens-Deary 5, D.J Johnson 2, Vizcaino 1, Herr 1), Midland High 6 (Black 2, Hurtado, Phillips, Puentes, Perez). Total fouls — Permian 17, Midland High 18. Fouled out — Permian: Vizcaino, Midland High: Breaux. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:30 am
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Big night from Stephens-Deary helps Permian past Midland High
MIDLAND The Permian boys basketball team withstood a tough challenge from an undermanned Midland High team as the Panthers pulled away for a 73-57 victory Friday at Bulldog Gym in District 2-6A play.
Shy Stephens-Deary continued his torrid scoring stretch for Permian (23-2 overall, 5-0 district), finishing with 35 points to lead all scorers. Keyonta Johnson added 12 while D.J. Johnson had 10 points off the bench for the Panthers.
Brett Canis finished with a team-high 23 points to lead Midland High (13-11, 1-4) while Daiziqule Black had nine.
