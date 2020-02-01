  • February 1, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Big night from Stephens-Deary helps Permian past Midland High - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Big night from Stephens-Deary helps Permian past Midland High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian 73, Midland High 57

PERMIAN (23-2 Overall, 5-0 District 2-6A)

Cedric Baty 0 1-4 1, Shy Stephens-Deary 13 4-5 35, Keyonta Johnson 4 4-6 12, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 4, JJ Vizcaino 2 3-3 8, DJ Johnson 4 0-0 10, Race Herr 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-18 73.

MIDLAND HIGH (13-11, 1-4)

Mario Hurtado 1 3-4 6, Daiziqule Black 3 1-1 9, Jeremiah Phillips 1 2-4 5, Jaime Puentes 1 0-0 3, Brianzai Perez 2 0-0 5, D’Morriyon Breaux 3 0-0 6, Brett Canis 10 3-3 23. Totals 21 9-13 57.

Permian.................. 15.. 22   14   22   —    73

Midland High............ 8.. 16   17   16   —    57

3-Point goals — Permian 9 (Stephens-Deary 5, D.J Johnson 2, Vizcaino 1, Herr 1), Midland High 6 (Black 2, Hurtado, Phillips, Puentes, Perez). Total fouls — Permian 17, Midland High 18. Fouled out — Permian: Vizcaino, Midland High: Breaux. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:30 am

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Big night from Stephens-Deary helps Permian past Midland High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Permian boys basketball team withstood a tough challenge from an undermanned Midland High team as the Panthers pulled away for a 73-57 victory Friday at Bulldog Gym in District 2-6A play.

Shy Stephens-Deary continued his torrid scoring stretch for Permian (23-2 overall, 5-0 district), finishing with 35 points to lead all scorers. Keyonta Johnson added 12 while D.J. Johnson had 10 points off the bench for the Panthers.

Brett Canis finished with a team-high 23 points to lead Midland High (13-11, 1-4) while Daiziqule Black had nine.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
35°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: SW at 9mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]