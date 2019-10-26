HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolfforth Frenship runs past Odessa High in rout

Odessa High wanted to do everything in its power Friday to slow down the up-tempo offensive attack of Wolfforth Frenship.

Unfortunately for the Bronchos, they simply didn’t have an answer.

Quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 253 yards, just one incompletion and three scores, and William Bayouth added 166 yards and three scores rushing on his own in the first half as the Tigers rolled to a comfortable 65-21 victory against Odessa High on a chilly night at Ratliff Stadium in District 2-6A action.

“I’ve got to give Frenship a lot of credit,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “Coach (Jay) Northcutt has done a great job with that program since he took over. They are a much improved team.”

Frenship (6-2 overall, 2-1 District 2-6A) managed 599 yards of offense for the game. Odessa High (2-6, 0-3) had a balanced attack, but only managed 228 yards total offense.

“I really felt we executed really well both running and passing,” Wolfforth Frenship head coach Jay Northcutt said. “We’ve had other nights where we had one and not the other but tonight I thought we had good job of having a balanced attack.”

The Bronchos offense had a different signal caller taking the snaps in Dre Cobb. The converted wide receiver started for the injured Diego Cervantes.

Odessa High held the ball for nearly four-and-a-half minutes to start the game, but the drive stalled out near midfield.

That’s when the Tigers opened things up, moving quickly through the air as Smith completed his first five passes of the game. It was the running game, however, that finished the first drive as Bayouth opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run.

After an Odessa High three-and-out, the Tigers closed the first quarter in a flurry, driving six plays in less than two minutes as Smith found Cooper Scott for a 19-yard pass on the final play of the period.

The second quarter opened the same way the first quarter ended — an Odessa High three-and-out followed by another Frenship score, this one coming on a 3-yard run by Bayouth. He added a 31-yard score two possessions later.

Smith continued his hot night, connecting with Jordan Maden from 44-yards out on the next Frenship possession for another quick, four-play drive.

“That offense all starts with Smith,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “He’s a Division I quarterback and he can make any throw. He has a quick release and gets rid of the ball fast. Our game plan was to try and get some pressure on him and he got rid of it before we even got close to him.”

Odessa High broke the shutout on its ensuing drive. After a face-mask penalty put the Bronchos in Tigers territory, Cobb completed a 37-yard strike to Jovanni Flotte inside the Frenship 2-yard line. Cobb scored on the next play with the first of his two touchdown runs in the game. He finished 5 of 12 passing for 122 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions to go with 45 yards rushing.

After another Frenship scoring possession, the Tigers defense got in on the action with interceptions on consecutive plays. The first was returned 28 yards for a touchdown by Alyjah Garcia. The second, by Elijah Gomez, was taken back to Odessa High territory and Smith connected with Klein Coker for a 22-yard score two plays later on Frenship’s final offensive play of the half. The touchdown capped off a scoring burst of 21 points in 1:20.

The backups picked up right where the first team left off to open the second half. Erin Brown and Ty Glass added touchdown runs of 18 and 3 yards, respectively, in the third quarter. The defense added another score with a safety after blocking a punt and tackling the Odessa High punter in the end zone.

Odessa High added two more scores after halftime. The first came on a 43-yard pass from Cobb to Derrick Walton late in the third quarter followed by another 3-yard scoring run by Cobb with 2:47 left in the game.

“This win is invaluable for us,” Northcutt said. “These kids who are seniors and have been with us for the last three years and to weather the storm and being able to have success is a great thing.”

