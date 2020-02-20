  • February 20, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High travels to face Midland Lee

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High travels to face Midland Lee

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 8:37 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High soccer teams head east to wrap up the first half of District 2-6A play as the Lady Bronchos and Bronchos take on Midland Lee tonight at Grande Communications Stadium.

The girls start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Bronchos (10-5-2 overall, 1-2-1 district) look to bounce back after falling 3-0 to Wolfforth Frenship on Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Bronchos (11-5-3, 3-0-1) have won the last two district matches and a win or draw would keep the team unbeaten in district play.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

