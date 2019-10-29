HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Wolfforth Frenship

The Permian volleyball team was swept Tuesday by Wolfforth Frenship 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 in its regular-season finale at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers (16-22 overall, 2-8 in District 2-6A) finished fifth in the standings after being eliminated from postseason contention last week.

Frenship (32-8, 9-1) wrapped up another outright district title with the win. Gracie Harrison led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills, 21 digs and two aces. Aaliyana Mayfield added nine kills and four blocks while Kayton Genenbacher had 33 assists.

The Lady Tigers will be the top seed out of District 2-6A when the playoffs begin next week.