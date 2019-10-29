Permian P logo
- District 2-6A Standings
-
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Wolfforth Frenship.. 32 8 9 1
x-Midland High......... 21 17 7 3
x-Midland Lee........... 29 8 6 4
x-Amarillo Tascosa... 23 16 6 4
Permian..................... 16 22 2 8
Odessa High............. 12 24 0 10
x-clinched playoff spot
———
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Amarillo Tascosa def. Odessa High, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18
Wolfforth Frenship def. Permian, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21
Midland High def. Midland Lee, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
End of regular season
Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 8:00 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Wolfforth Frenship
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Permian volleyball team was swept Tuesday by Wolfforth Frenship 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 in its regular-season finale at the Permian Fieldhouse.
The Lady Panthers (16-22 overall, 2-8 in District 2-6A) finished fifth in the standings after being eliminated from postseason contention last week.
Frenship (32-8, 9-1) wrapped up another outright district title with the win. Gracie Harrison led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills, 21 digs and two aces. Aaliyana Mayfield added nine kills and four blocks while Kayton Genenbacher had 33 assists.
The Lady Tigers will be the top seed out of District 2-6A when the playoffs begin next week.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Volleyball,
Teams,
Permian
on
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 8:00 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Volleyball,
High School Volleyball,
Lady Panthers,
Frenship,
Lady Tigers