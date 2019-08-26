HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High set to face off against Big Spring

The Odessa High volleyball team continues its nondistrict portion of the schedule with a road match at 6 tonight at Big Spring High School.

This will be the only match that the Lady Bronchos (9-12) are scheduled to play this week.

Odessa High is coming off a 3-3 weekend at the Fillie Festival tournament in Denver City.

The Lady Bronchos had victories against Plains and Brownfield and won by forfeit against Loop in pool play Friday.

Odessa High fell to Presidio in the first match of bracket play Saturday and bounced back to beat Lubbock All Saints before the final loss to host Denver City in the consolation championship.