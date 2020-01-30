GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High heads to El Paso for final nondistrict match

The Odessa High girls soccer team closes out its nondistrict schedule with a road match against El Paso Montwood at 4 p.m. Friday in El Paso.
The Lady Bronchos have gone 2-0-1 in their last three matches with a draw against San Angelo Central Jan. 17 along with victories over Abilene High and Abilene Wylie on the road.
Odessa High opens up District 2-6A play Feb. 7 against Permian at 5:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.
