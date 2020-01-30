  • January 30, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High heads to El Paso for final nondistrict match

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High heads to El Paso for final nondistrict match

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:07 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa High girls soccer team closes out its nondistrict schedule with a road match against El Paso Montwood at 4 p.m. Friday in El Paso.

The Lady Bronchos have gone 2-0-1 in their last three matches with a draw against San Angelo Central Jan. 17 along with victories over Abilene High and Abilene Wylie on the road.

Odessa High opens up District 2-6A play Feb. 7 against Permian at 5:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

