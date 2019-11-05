HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Notebook for Nov. 5

It’s a rivalry that holds a place in Texas football history and it’s only fitting that it comes at the end of the regular season.

It’s also fitting that a district title will be on the line.

The Permian football team will face its Tall City nemesis Midland Lee in a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday at Ratliff Stadium to close out play in District 2-6A.

While the Midland Lee Rebels (9-0 overall, 4-0 in 2-6A) have already clinched a share of the 2-6A title, the Panthers (5-4, 3-1) have a chance to ruin Midland Lee’s bid to clinch the district championship outright.

A win for the Panthers will force a tie between Permian and Midland Lee and possibly Wolfforth Frenship, which visits Amarillo Tascosa on Thursday.

“It’s a huge game for our program,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We’re extremely happy to get a chance to at least get a share of a district title. We’re excited about this game. We’ve had an up-and-down year. It’ll be good to end the regular season on a high note.”

Both teams have a lot of history of success between them with the Panthers carrying six state titles and the Rebels at three.

“I think it says a lot to the people before us,” Ellison said. “To have the success that both teams have had, they’ve had to win state and district. That’s what makes this so great for both teams.”

This year, the Rebels have been as good as advertised as they have yet to lose a game.

They enter this game after taking care of another rival, beating Midland High 49-6 last week at Grande Communications Stadium.

Coached by Clint Hartman, the Rebels’ closest game so far was a 14-point win against Abilene High, 35-21 all the way back in week two of the season on Sept. 5.

Since then, their offense has continued to explode, scoring more than 50 points in six games. Two of those games, the Rebels scored over 70, beating El Paso Montwood 72-7 and El Paso Eastwood 72-26.

“They’re extremely talented on both sides of the ball,” Ellison said. “They have a great senior class and a great offensive line. They have a great quarterback. They have great weapons on the outside. We’re happy for the challenge.”

It couldn’t last forever as the Panthers’ five game winning streak came to an end with their 24-13 loss to the Tigers last week in Wolfforth.

It was the first time the Panthers lost since their 48-7 loss to Southlake Carroll on Sept. 13 at home.

But Ellison and his players are looking to get over last week’s defeat.

“The same way we’ve done it every other week that we’ve lost,” Ellison said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win on Friday night but as of the next morning, we came in and got ready for the next challenge.”

For the second time this season, the Panthers lost quarterback Easton Hernandez during the second quarter of last week’s loss. While Hernandez is on a day-to-day basis right now, Ellison liked what he saw from back Harper Terry, who once again took over on short notice during the game.

“That’s the role that he’s in,” Ellison said. “He stepped in and had to take over for us. But I thought he did a great job of taking over and having to do it at a last second notice.”

While the Panthers’ defense struggled in the early goings of the game, Permian at least came to life in the second half, not allowing a single point from the Tigers over the final two quarters.

It was a split for the Permian subvarsity teams last week.

The Panthers’ JV Black was dealt a 14-0 loss by the Tigers, while the JV White didn’t do much better, losing 20-14 to the Tigers.

The Permian freshmen managed a sweep. The Panthers’ Freshman White won 40-15 over Frenship, while the Freshman Black took a 36-7 win.