- Seminole 65, Odessa High 52
-
ODESSA HIGH (12-10)
Kheeauna Lide 2 0-1 4, Elena Brito 1 0-0 2, Nesha Stephens 3 0-2 7, Paige Byford 1 0-0 2, Amber Escontrias 2 0-0 4, Neveah Carrasco 2 0-0 4, Melina Escogido 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 4 0-0 9, Alexis Luna 0 0-0 0, Kabrina Sanchez 2 0-0 5, Kazyiah Hicks 4 0-3 8, Roxana Jimenez 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 0-6 52.
SEMINOLE (9-12)
Macey Duncan 5 1-2 11, Xoe Rosalez 3 0-4 6, Bretlei Dominguez 7 4-6 22, Robin Franklin 1 3-4 5, Parkey 0 0-0 0, Madsion Carter 0 0-0 0, Hailey Davis 4 1-2 10, Taylor Carter 3 2-2 9 Totals 23 11-20 65.
Odessa High........... 18.... 8 6 20 — 52
Seminole................. 24.. 13 11 16 — 65
3-Point goals — Odessa High 4 (Stephens 1, Henderson 1, Sanchez 1, Jimenez 1), Seminole 8 (Dominguez 6, Davis 1, T. Carter 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 19, Seminole 14. Fouled out — Odessa High: Stephens. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:28 am
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Seminole in nondistrict finale
SEMINOLE The Odessa High girls basketball team closed out its nondistrict schedule on a tough note as the Lady Bronchos fell 65-52 to Seminole Tuesday on the road.
Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High (12-11) with nine points while Kazyiah Hicks added eight. Roxana Jimenez and Nesha Stephens finished with seven points each for the Lady Bronchos.
Bretlei Dominguez led the Maidens with a game-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers, in the victory. Macey Duncan and Hailey Davis also finished in double figures for Seminole with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
