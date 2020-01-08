GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Seminole in nondistrict finale

The Odessa High girls basketball team closed out its nondistrict schedule on a tough note as the Lady Bronchos fell 65-52 to Seminole Tuesday on the road.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High (12-11) with nine points while Kazyiah Hicks added eight. Roxana Jimenez and Nesha Stephens finished with seven points each for the Lady Bronchos.

Bretlei Dominguez led the Maidens with a game-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers, in the victory. Macey Duncan and Hailey Davis also finished in double figures for Seminole with 11 and 10 points, respectively.