HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: ECISD, UIL suspend athletic events until further notice

Ector County Independent School District and the University Interscholastic League Athletics are the latest to be impacted by concerns from the coronavirus.

ECISD Executive Director of Athletics Bruce McCrary confirmed late Thursday night that all athletic events have been canceled until further notice. Midland ISD made the same announcement as well Thursday.

McCrary also said that all non-essential travel will be suspended but, that teams are still allowed to practice.

He added that teams currently competing in out-of-town tournaments will be allowed to finish the events. That includes the Permian softball team competing in the Rattler Spring Break Classic in San Marcos. The Permian baseball team is participating in the Lubbock ISD First Bank Classic.

The Odessa High baseball team was scheduled to compete in the Princeton Tournament in the this weekend.

Among the games impacted for the weekend and into next week are the Odessa High softball game at Canyon scheduled for Friday as well as the regular-season finales for the Odessa High and Permian soccer teams scheduled for Tuesday.

No District 2-6A soccer matches were scheduled to be played Friday, as it was a previously scheduled open date.

To follow that, the UIL announced Friday that it would also be suspending all sanctioned contests effective from Monday through March 29, the league announced Friday in a news release. The UIL also stated that rehearsals and practices may be held at the discretion of the local school district.

The boys state basketball tournament in San Antonio was postponed Thursday following the conclusion of the Class 3A state semifinals.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

