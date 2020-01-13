  • January 13, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for second district games - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for second district games

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 8:24 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for second district games OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High girls basketball teams both look to bounce back Tuesday in their second game of District 2-6A play.

The Lady Panthers (6-17 overall, 0-1 District 2-6A) will play their first district home game against Midland High (9-16, 1-0) at 6 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse. Permian struggled in its opener Friday, falling 89-37 to Wolfforth Frenship.

The Lady Bronchos (12-11, 0-1) head on the road to face Amarillo Tascosa also at 6 p.m. at the Tascosa Activity Center. Odessa High suffered a close 43-40 loss at home to Midland High Friday night while Tascosa defeated Midland Lee 45-35.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, January 13, 2020 8:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 37°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]