GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for second district games

The Permian and Odessa High girls basketball teams both look to bounce back Tuesday in their second game of District 2-6A play.

The Lady Panthers (6-17 overall, 0-1 District 2-6A) will play their first district home game against Midland High (9-16, 1-0) at 6 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse. Permian struggled in its opener Friday, falling 89-37 to Wolfforth Frenship.

The Lady Bronchos (12-11, 0-1) head on the road to face Amarillo Tascosa also at 6 p.m. at the Tascosa Activity Center. Odessa High suffered a close 43-40 loss at home to Midland High Friday night while Tascosa defeated Midland Lee 45-35.