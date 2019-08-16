Permian P logo
- Box Scores
-
VOLLEYBALL
Centennial def. Permian
17-25, 25-20, 25-20
Granbury def. Permian
25-13, 25-15
GRANBURY TOURNAMENT
Friday, Granbury H.S.
(Cumulative Statistics)
Kills — Permian: Annalise Lopez 2, Bethanie Fierro 6, Cianna Harris 5, Denali Cardenas 1, Julie Franco 1, Lauren Lucas 18, Noemi Marquez 5, Nyxalee Munoz 9.
Blocks — Permian: Lauren Lucas 2, Noemi Marquez 1.
Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 19, Makenzie Watson 21, Natalia Abila 1.
Digs — Permian: Annalise Lopez 4, Anyssa Cruz 1, Bethanie Fierro 5, Denali Cardenas 2, Julie Franco 6, Lauren Lucas 18, Makenzie Watson 14, Natalia Abila 16, Noemi Marquez 6, Nyxalee Munoz 9.
Records
Permian 7-5.
Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 7:57 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian has tough day on the road
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
GRANBURY The Permian volleyball team struggled during the second day of competition at the Granbury Tournament Friday at Granbury High School.
The Lady Panthers (7-5) dropped both matches on the day, losing to Burleson Centennial (17-25, 25-20, 25-20) and tournament host Granbury (25-13, 25-15).
Lauren Lucas led Permian with 18 kills on the day, with Nyxalee adding nine. Setters Makenzie Watson and Denali Cardenas added 21 and 19 assists, respectively, while Lucas led the defense with 18 digs.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Teams,
Permian,
Prepsports,
Volleyball
on
Friday, August 16, 2019 7:57 pm.
| Tags:
Granbury, Texas,
Granbury High School,
Lauren Lucas,
Denali Cardenas,
Makenzie Watson,
Permian Volleyball,
Volleyball,
Lady Panthers,
Burleson Centennial