  • August 16, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian has tough day on the road

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian has tough day on the road

Box Scores

VOLLEYBALL

Centennial def. Permian

17-25, 25-20, 25-20

Granbury def. Permian

25-13, 25-15

GRANBURY TOURNAMENT

Friday, Granbury H.S.

(Cumulative Statistics)

Kills — Permian: Annalise Lopez 2, Bethanie Fierro 6, Cianna Harris 5, Denali Cardenas 1, Julie Franco 1, Lauren Lucas 18, Noemi Marquez 5, Nyxalee Munoz 9.

Blocks — Permian: Lauren Lucas 2, Noemi Marquez 1.

Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 19, Makenzie Watson 21, Natalia Abila 1.

Digs — Permian: Annalise Lopez 4, Anyssa Cruz 1, Bethanie Fierro 5, Denali Cardenas 2, Julie Franco 6, Lauren Lucas 18, Makenzie Watson 14, Natalia Abila 16, Noemi Marquez 6, Nyxalee Munoz 9.

Records

Permian 7-5.

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 7:57 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian has tough day on the road OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

GRANBURY The Permian volleyball team struggled during the second day of competition at the Granbury Tournament Friday at Granbury High School.

The Lady Panthers (7-5) dropped both matches on the day, losing to Burleson Centennial (17-25, 25-20, 25-20) and tournament host Granbury (25-13, 25-15).

Lauren Lucas led Permian with 18 kills on the day, with Nyxalee adding nine. Setters Makenzie Watson and Denali Cardenas added 21 and 19 assists, respectively, while Lucas led the defense with 18 digs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

