  • January 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian faces El Paso Pebble hills in nondistrict finale

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian faces El Paso Pebble hills in nondistrict finale

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 10:08 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian boys basketball team closes out its nondistrict schedule with a matchup against El Paso Pebble Hills at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Van Horn.

The Panthers (17-2) look to extend their 13-game winning streak and have not lost a game since Nov. 23 against Clint. This is also the final nondistrict game for the Spartans (13-7).

Permian opens District 2-6A play Jan. 17 against Midland Lee at 7:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

