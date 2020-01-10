HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian faces El Paso Pebble hills in nondistrict finale

The Permian boys basketball team closes out its nondistrict schedule with a matchup against El Paso Pebble Hills at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Van Horn.
The Panthers (17-2) look to extend their 13-game winning streak and have not lost a game since Nov. 23 against Clint. This is also the final nondistrict game for the Spartans (13-7).
Permian opens District 2-6A play Jan. 17 against Midland Lee at 7:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.
