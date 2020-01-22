GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second half surge lifts Odessa High past Permian

The Odessa High girls basketball team entered Tuesday’s District 2-6A matchup with Permian needing a win to get things going in the right direction.

In the end, the Lady Bronchos found a way to get the job done.

An 11-0 Odessa High run to start the second half proved to be enough of a cushion to withstand a fourth-quarter Permian rally as the Lady Bronchos came away with a 61-46 victory Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

“We’re definitely feeling good about the win because we came out and stayed the course,” Odessa High head coach Marcus Chapa said. “We struggled at the beginning of district, starting 0-3, but we knew that things would work out if we just believed in the process. It couldn’t end any better for us tonight.”

Odessa High (13-13 overall, 1-3 District 2-6A) got big offensive performances from Nesha Stephens and Kazyiah Hicks, who finished with 27 and 16 points, respectively.

Stephens and Permian guard Karen Guzman got the game going with a flurry, each scoring 3-pointers on their team’s opening possessions. The rest of the first quarter was a back-and-forth battle. Permian had a 6-0 run and Odessa High had an 8-0 run that helped the Lady Bronchos take a 15-12 lead after the opening quarter.

Foul trouble also hampered the Lady Panthers (7-19, 1-3) in the first half. Guzman and senior forward Daysia Christian each picked up three personal fouls early in the second quarter to limit their playing time. Guzman ended up with nine points and Camila Leal led the Lady Panthers with 10 on the night.

“When your two biggest offensive threats have to come out of the game early, it changes your game plan pretty quick,” Permian head coach Macee Lane said. “We had some people step up offensively which was good to see but it’s definitely hard when something like that happens.”

That was evident in the final two baskets of the quarter for Odessa High as Alexis Luna converted a pair of layups at the end of the half to build a 27-20 lead going into the break.

That set the stage for the scoring flurry the Lady Bronchos had in the third quarter.

Hicks and a 3-pointer from Neveah Carrasco started the run before Nesha Stephens added the next six points.

Permian answered with consecutive baskets from Christian and Guzman but the Lady Bronchos were able to push the lead to 46-26 by the end of the third quarter.

“My shot was falling so I just kept shooting it,” Stephens said. “That was the mentality I had and I felt confident from when I made the first shot.”

The Lady Panthers did not go away quietly and started the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run to cut the lead down to 10 with just over five minutes to go.

That was as close as Permian got, however, as a pair of baskets from as a quick 6-1 run from the Lady Bronchos kept the Lady Panthers at bay and provided enough cushion to secure the victory.

“I liked our energy in the first and fourth quarters but everything in between was kind of chaotic,” Lane said. “Nesha played lights out and she had a great game and had us scrambling on defense. I give a lot of credit to her.”

As for the Bronchos, Chapa wants to see his team build some more confidence moving forward.

“It definitely gives us more momentum than we’ve had,” Chapa said. “We’re going to be okay. We just have to win every day and it’s just another log on the fire. My kids believe in the process and work hard.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas