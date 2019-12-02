GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian face road tests

Both the Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams will hit the road for their first games back from the Thanksgiving break.

The Lady Bronchos will visit Fort Stockton while the Lady Panthers are in Alpine. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. start times today.

This is the first game for Odessa High (2-5) since the Allen Tournament on Nov. 22. Permian (1-6) is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Greenwood last week.