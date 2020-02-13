HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High returns home to face Amarillo Tascosa

The Odessa High soccer teams will look to get things going on the right track when they host Amarillo Tascosa Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (9-4-2 overall, 0-1-1 District 2-6A) get underway at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30.

The Odessa High girls are looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to Midland High Tuesday while the boys (9-5-3, 1-0-1) finished in a 1-1 draw against the Bulldogs.