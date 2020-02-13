  • February 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High returns home to face Amarillo Tascosa

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High returns home to face Amarillo Tascosa

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:28 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Odessa High soccer teams will look to get things going on the right track when they host Amarillo Tascosa Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (9-4-2 overall, 0-1-1 District 2-6A) get underway at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30.

The Odessa High girls are looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to Midland High Tuesday while the boys (9-5-3, 1-0-1) finished in a 1-1 draw against the Bulldogs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

