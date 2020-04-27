  • April 27, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos, Panthers honored on All-District team

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos, Panthers honored on All-District team

District 2-6A All-District Teams

District 2-6A Boys

SUPERLATIVES

 

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Adam Aboohamidi, Wolfforth Frenship

MOST VALUABLE OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Alan Rubio, Odessa High

MOST VALUABLE MIDFIELDER: Nathan Ronquillo, Midland Lee

MOST VALUABLE DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Jose Leyva, Odessa High

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: David Aguayo, Amarillo Tascosa

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Chan Lian, Amarillo Tascosa

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Bush, Midland High

 

FIRST TEAM

Odessa High — Brandon Bernal, Gabriel Padilla, Jesus Montes, Ivan Jackson

Permian — Aiden Everett, Aaron Hernandez, AJ Salcido

Midland High — Daniel Olivas, Jorge Mitre, Manuel Varela, Ethan Reyes

Midland Lee — Dillen Crabtree, Alexis Guevara, Marco Jurado

Amarilo Tascosa — Willy Semahoro, Nang Kop

Wolfforth Frenship — Caleb Belk, Drew Hocutt

SECOND TEAM

Permian — Amari Everedge, Noe Rodirguez, Reese Rivera

Odessa High — Cain Cordova, JJ Muela, Noah Lopez, Ethan Wagner

Midland High — Arturo Mendoza, Israel Ramirez, Julian Rodea, Federico Lopez

Midland Lee — Chris Mora, Gustavo Macias

Amarilo Tascosa — Alexis Hernandez

Wolfforth Frenship — Jon Olivarez, Ryan Pine

HONORABLE MENTION (OHS AND PERMIAN ONLY)

Permian — Carson Roberts, Cristian Acevedo

Odessa High —David Corral, Mark Diaz

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 4:28 pm

Odessa American

Odessa High’s Alan Rubio and Jose Leyva were selected as the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, on the All-District 2-6A team released Monday.

The Bronchos had four players named to the first team: Brandon Bernal, Gabriel Padilla, Jesus Montes and Ivan Jackson.

Permian’s Aiden Everett, Aaron Hernandez and A.J. Salcido also were with first-team selections.

Odessa High was also awarded the district title for the second straight season as the Bronchos were leading the standings with one game remaining in the regular season.

The Panthers had also clinched a postseason spot before the rest of the season was canceled April 17 by the University Interscholastic League.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

