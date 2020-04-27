BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos, Panthers honored on All-District team

Odessa High’s Alan Rubio and Jose Leyva were selected as the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, on the All-District 2-6A team released Monday.

The Bronchos had four players named to the first team: Brandon Bernal, Gabriel Padilla, Jesus Montes and Ivan Jackson.

Permian’s Aiden Everett, Aaron Hernandez and A.J. Salcido also were with first-team selections.

Odessa High was also awarded the district title for the second straight season as the Bronchos were leading the standings with one game remaining in the regular season.

The Panthers had also clinched a postseason spot before the rest of the season was canceled April 17 by the University Interscholastic League.