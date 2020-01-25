  • January 25, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: First-half surge sparks Permian to victory over Amarillo Tascosa - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: First-half surge sparks Permian to victory over Amarillo Tascosa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian 68, Amarillo Tascosa 40

AMARILLO TASCOSA (17-6 Overall, 2-1 District 2-6A)

Elijah Rodriguez 0 0-2 0, Roy Renner 0 2-2 2, DK Alexander 4 4-4 12, DJ Tatum 0 3-6 3, BT Daniel 0 0-0 0, Donnie Sutton 2 2-2 8, Jovonte Gilbreath 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Johnson 3 1-2 8, Patrick Edwards 0 0-2 0, Tre Brown 0 0-0 0, L.B. Moore 2 3-4 5. Totals 12 15-2117 40.

PERMIAN (21-2, 3-0)

Cedric Baty 5 0-2 11, Shy Stephens-Deary 11 3-7 26, Keyonta Johnson 7 2-3 17, Zay Pierce 0 0-0 0, J.J. Vizcaino 2 2-2 6, Jase Taylor 2 2-2 6, Sammy Garcia 0 0-0 0, D.J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Calvione Calicutt 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 9-16 68.

Amarillo Tascosa... 10.... 6   11   13   —    40

Permian.................. 11.. 15   19   23   —    68

3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 3 (Sutton 2, Johnson 1), Permian 3 (Stephens-Deary 1, Baty 1, Johnson 1). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 20, Permian 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Tascosa: Bench, Brown.

District 2-6A Standings

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Permian................................ 21        2          3         0

Amarillo Tascosa................. 17        6          2         1

Wolfforth Frenship................. 21        5          2         1

Midland High........................ 13        9          1         2

Odessa High........................ 11      15          1         2

Midland Lee........................... 5      17          0         3

x-clinched playoff spot

 

Friday, Jan. 24

Permian 68, Amarillo Tascosa 40

Odessa High 48, Midland Lee 41

Wolfforth Frenship 63, Midland High 49

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Odessa High at Midland High, 7:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Permian, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Lee at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Amarillo Tascosa at Odessa High, 7:30 p.m.

Permian at Midland High, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Related Galleries

icon-collection BOYS BASKETBALL: Permian vs Tascosa
 Mark Rogers | Odessa American
Permian High School boys played Amarillo Tascosa High School in basketball in the Permian Field house Friday. 

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 11:53 pm

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: First-half surge sparks Permian to victory over Amarillo Tascosa By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The level of difficulty was raised for the Permian boys basketball team when it hosted Amarillo Tascosa, the only other team unbeaten in District 2-6A entering Friday’s matchup.

The end result for the Panthers, however, was the same.

After a physical, low-scoring start, Permian run late in the first half sparked the Panthers and turned a close battle into a blowout as they ran away to a 68-40 victory against the Rebels at the Permian Fieldhouse.

It was the 16th straight victory for the Panthers (21-2 overall, 3-0 district), who took over sole possession of first place in the district.

“Tascosa is a great team and Coach (Steve) Jackson always does a great job with them,” Permian coach Tim Thomas said. “We were fortunate to have things steamroll for us and that gave us some breathing room out of halftime.

“Their focus has been superb and you can see that they’re dedicated to playing for each other and it’s been great.”

Shy-Stephens Deary scored a game-high 26 points for Permian, while guards Keyonta Johnson and Cedric Baty had 17 and 11 points, respectively.

D.K. Alexander finished with 12 points to lead Tascosa (17-6, 2-1) while Isaiah Johnson and Donnie Sutton each had eight.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with neither team getting much going offensively. Both teams did get an early boost, however, from their guards. Stephens-Deary had seven points in the opening quarter while Sutton added a pair of 3-pointers to jump-start the Rebels.

In the end, however, the Panthers led 11-10 after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter played out similarly with Tascosa getting the first four points of the quarter on an Alexander put back and two free throws.

But trailing 14-11 late in the half, the Panthers got things going in transition, thanks in part to their defense. After regaining the lead at 15-14, a blocked shot by Permian’s J.J. Vizcaino turned into points after Johnson made a layup and was fouled.

Johnson made the ensuing free throw and the sequence was the catalyst for a 15-2 run that gave Permian a 26-16 lead at halftime.

“We just had to play better on defense,” Johnson said. “When we did that and talked more, that helped us get the ball moving on offense.”

While Permian left the court feeling good about what happened late, Jackson said that the late run took the wind out of the Rebels’ sails.

“I give a lot of credit to Permian because they’re a good team and state-ranked for a reason,” Jackson said. “When you have two teams that are really defensive-minded and neither one can break through, one team’s system just takes over.

“I think our guys got discouraged a little bit when the shots weren’t falling and it was hard for us to get things going.”

The problems continued for the Rebels after halftime.

An L.B. Moore layup got Tascosa back within eight points but that was as close as it got for the rest of the night as the Panthers had found their rhythm offensively, particularly in transition.

Up 32-21 midway through the third quarter, Permian scored 10 straight points to build the lead to as high as 21 points. Stephens-Deary had a stretch of three straight layups as part of that burst.

“We just had to play through the fouls and not panic and stay focused when they came in with pressure,” Stephens-Deary said.

Tascosa made a late charge but a Baty 3-pointer on the final play of the quarter put Permian up 45-27 heading into the final eight minutes and the Panthers never lost control after that.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, January 24, 2020 11:53 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]