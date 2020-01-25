BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: First-half surge sparks Permian to victory over Amarillo Tascosa

The level of difficulty was raised for the Permian boys basketball team when it hosted Amarillo Tascosa, the only other team unbeaten in District 2-6A entering Friday’s matchup.

The end result for the Panthers, however, was the same.

After a physical, low-scoring start, Permian run late in the first half sparked the Panthers and turned a close battle into a blowout as they ran away to a 68-40 victory against the Rebels at the Permian Fieldhouse.

It was the 16th straight victory for the Panthers (21-2 overall, 3-0 district), who took over sole possession of first place in the district.

“Tascosa is a great team and Coach (Steve) Jackson always does a great job with them,” Permian coach Tim Thomas said. “We were fortunate to have things steamroll for us and that gave us some breathing room out of halftime.

“Their focus has been superb and you can see that they’re dedicated to playing for each other and it’s been great.”

Shy-Stephens Deary scored a game-high 26 points for Permian, while guards Keyonta Johnson and Cedric Baty had 17 and 11 points, respectively.

D.K. Alexander finished with 12 points to lead Tascosa (17-6, 2-1) while Isaiah Johnson and Donnie Sutton each had eight.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with neither team getting much going offensively. Both teams did get an early boost, however, from their guards. Stephens-Deary had seven points in the opening quarter while Sutton added a pair of 3-pointers to jump-start the Rebels.

In the end, however, the Panthers led 11-10 after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter played out similarly with Tascosa getting the first four points of the quarter on an Alexander put back and two free throws.

But trailing 14-11 late in the half, the Panthers got things going in transition, thanks in part to their defense. After regaining the lead at 15-14, a blocked shot by Permian’s J.J. Vizcaino turned into points after Johnson made a layup and was fouled.

Johnson made the ensuing free throw and the sequence was the catalyst for a 15-2 run that gave Permian a 26-16 lead at halftime.

“We just had to play better on defense,” Johnson said. “When we did that and talked more, that helped us get the ball moving on offense.”

While Permian left the court feeling good about what happened late, Jackson said that the late run took the wind out of the Rebels’ sails.

“I give a lot of credit to Permian because they’re a good team and state-ranked for a reason,” Jackson said. “When you have two teams that are really defensive-minded and neither one can break through, one team’s system just takes over.

“I think our guys got discouraged a little bit when the shots weren’t falling and it was hard for us to get things going.”

The problems continued for the Rebels after halftime.

An L.B. Moore layup got Tascosa back within eight points but that was as close as it got for the rest of the night as the Panthers had found their rhythm offensively, particularly in transition.

Up 32-21 midway through the third quarter, Permian scored 10 straight points to build the lead to as high as 21 points. Stephens-Deary had a stretch of three straight layups as part of that burst.

“We just had to play through the fouls and not panic and stay focused when they came in with pressure,” Stephens-Deary said.

Tascosa made a late charge but a Baty 3-pointer on the final play of the quarter put Permian up 45-27 heading into the final eight minutes and the Panthers never lost control after that.

