  • February 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers' winning streak snapped by Rebels - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers' winning streak snapped by Rebels

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Amarillo Tascosa 62, Permian 57

PERMIAN (25-3 Overall, 7-1 District 2-6A)

Cedric Baty 0 0-2 0, Shy Stpehens-Deary 4 7-11 16, Keyonta Johnson 7 0-2 15, Nakavieon White 5 7-9 20, Zay Pierce 0 0-0 0, J.J. Vizcaino 2 1-2 6, D.J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Race Herr 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-26 57.

AMARILLO TASCOSA (22-6, 7-1)

Elijah Rodriguez 2 2-2 6, D.K. Alexander 4 4-6 12, Roy Renner 0 0-0 0, Donnie Sutton 5 4-4 16, Isaiah Johnson 3 2-4 8, Tre Brown 0 0-0 0, L.B. Moore 8 3-4 20. Totals 22 15-20 62.

Permian.................. 14.. 14     6   23   —    57

Amarillo Tascosa... 18.. 11   10   23   —    62

3-Point goals — Permian 6 (White 3, Stephens-Deary 1, Vizcaino 1, K. Johnson 1), Amarillo Tascosa 3 (Sutton 2, Moore 1). Total fouls — Permian 16, Amarillo Tascosa 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 10:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers' winning streak snapped by Rebels OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

AMARILLO The Permian boys basketball team saw its unbeaten record in District 2-6A fall as the Panthers fell 62-57 to Amarillo Tascosa Monday at the Tascosa Activity Center.

The game was moved up a day earlier due to inclement weather forecasted to hit the area Tuesday. The loss also snaps Permian’s (25-3 overall, 7-1 district) 21-game winning streak and Tascosa (22-6, 7-1)  is now ties with the Panthers in the district standings with two games left in the regular season.

Nakavieon White led the Panthers with 20 points while Shy Stephens-Deary and Keyonta Johnson added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Tascosa got a scoring boost from L.B. Moore, who finished with 20 points. Donnie Sutton and D.K. Alexander added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the victorious Rebels.  

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, February 10, 2020 10:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
38°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: ENE at 14mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 33°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 36°/Low 31°
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 57°/Low 30°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]