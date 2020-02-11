HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers' winning streak snapped by Rebels

The Permian boys basketball team saw its unbeaten record in District 2-6A fall as the Panthers fell 62-57 to Amarillo Tascosa Monday at the Tascosa Activity Center.

The game was moved up a day earlier due to inclement weather forecasted to hit the area Tuesday. The loss also snaps Permian’s (25-3 overall, 7-1 district) 21-game winning streak and Tascosa (22-6, 7-1) is now ties with the Panthers in the district standings with two games left in the regular season.

Nakavieon White led the Panthers with 20 points while Shy Stephens-Deary and Keyonta Johnson added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Tascosa got a scoring boost from L.B. Moore, who finished with 20 points. Donnie Sutton and D.K. Alexander added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the victorious Rebels.