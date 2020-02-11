Ben Jenkins|Special to the Odessa American
IMG_5831.jpg
Permian forward Nakavieon White (5) takes a shot during a District 2-6A basketball game against Amarillo Tascosa Monday at the Tascosa Activity Center in Amarillo. The Panthers fell 62-57 to the Rebels.
- Amarillo Tascosa 62, Permian 57
-
PERMIAN (25-3 Overall, 7-1 District 2-6A)
Cedric Baty 0 0-2 0, Shy Stpehens-Deary 4 7-11 16, Keyonta Johnson 7 0-2 15, Nakavieon White 5 7-9 20, Zay Pierce 0 0-0 0, J.J. Vizcaino 2 1-2 6, D.J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Race Herr 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-26 57.
AMARILLO TASCOSA (22-6, 7-1)
Elijah Rodriguez 2 2-2 6, D.K. Alexander 4 4-6 12, Roy Renner 0 0-0 0, Donnie Sutton 5 4-4 16, Isaiah Johnson 3 2-4 8, Tre Brown 0 0-0 0, L.B. Moore 8 3-4 20. Totals 22 15-20 62.
Permian.................. 14.. 14 6 23 — 57
Amarillo Tascosa... 18.. 11 10 23 — 62
3-Point goals — Permian 6 (White 3, Stephens-Deary 1, Vizcaino 1, K. Johnson 1), Amarillo Tascosa 3 (Sutton 2, Moore 1). Total fouls — Permian 16, Amarillo Tascosa 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 10:30 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers' winning streak snapped by Rebels
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
AMARILLO The Permian boys basketball team saw its unbeaten record in District 2-6A fall as the Panthers fell 62-57 to Amarillo Tascosa Monday at the Tascosa Activity Center.
The game was moved up a day earlier due to inclement weather forecasted to hit the area Tuesday. The loss also snaps Permian’s (25-3 overall, 7-1 district) 21-game winning streak and Tascosa (22-6, 7-1) is now ties with the Panthers in the district standings with two games left in the regular season.
Nakavieon White led the Panthers with 20 points while Shy Stephens-Deary and Keyonta Johnson added 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Tascosa got a scoring boost from L.B. Moore, who finished with 20 points. Donnie Sutton and D.K. Alexander added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the victorious Rebels.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian
on
Monday, February 10, 2020 10:30 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Amarillo Tascosa,
Panthers,
Rebels,
District 2-6a,
High School Basketball