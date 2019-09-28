  • September 28, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth quarter rally pushes Odessa High past Harlingen South

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth quarter rally pushes Odessa High past Harlingen South

Box Score

ODESSA HIGH 44, HARLINGEN SOUTH 33

 

Harlingen South...... 14.... 6   13     0   —    33

Odessa High............. 8.... 8     6   22   —    44

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 19 run (Diego Cervantes run), 8:12. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:48. Key plays: Cervantes converted on third and 6 and third and four to keep the dirve alive.

Harlingen South: Marcos Gonzales 10 run (Leo Torres kick), 5:23. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 2:49. Key plays: Marcos Gonzales finished with 46 yards rushing on the opening drive.

Harlingen South: Marcos Gonzales 10 run (Leo Torres kick), 1:33. Drive: 5 plays, 34 yards, 1:24. Key plays: A 17-yard punt by Odessa High set up the Hawks in Bronchos territory to start the drive.

Second Quarter

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 40 run (Nathan Calvery pass from Diego Cervantes), 4:36. Drive: 8 plays, 77 yards, 2:56. Key plays: Senjun McGarity converted a third down and two and finished the drive with 26 yards rushing.

Harlingen South: Brady Bennett 8 pass from David Torres (run failed), 0:19. Key plays: A fumbled snap on an Odessa High punt set up the Hawks at the Bronchos 20-yard line with less than a minute to go in the first half.

Third Quarter

Odessa High: Senjun McGarity 30 run (conversion failed), 9:18. Drive: 2 plays, 80 yards, :47. Key plays: Diego Cervantes had a 50-yard run on the opening play of the drive to move the ball into Harlingen South territory.

Harlingen South : Marcos Gonzales 3 run (run failed), 3:10. Drive: 1 play, 3 yards, :04. Key plays: A bad snap on an Odessa High punt set the Hawks offense up inside the Odessa High 5-yard line.

Harlingen South: Josiah Castillo 25 fumble return (Leo Torres kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 31 run (Ameron Alvarez pass from Diego Cervantes), 11:05. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: All 65 yards on the drive came on the ground as Cervantes, Senjun McGarity and Michael Salas combined to move the ball ahead.

Odessa High: JC Ramirez 58 pass from Diego Cervantes (Ameron Alvarez pass from Diego Cervantes), 7:11. Key plays: The Odessa High defense forced a three-and-out by Harlingen South to give the offense the ball back.

Odessa High: Senjun McGarity 19 run (Camilo Nicolas kick), 1:41. Drive: 2 plays, 23 yards, :49. Key plays: Odessa High linebacker Cade Mendoza recovered a fumble forced by teammate Aaron Hernandez to give the offense a short field to work with.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                     Harlingen South    Odessa High

First Downs........................ 12.................... 23

Total Yards...................... 232.................. 533

Rushes-Yards............ 34-130............. 50-423

Passing Yards................. 102.................. 110

Passing.................... 11-18-0............. 9-17-0

Sacks-Yards Lost............. 2-9................... 1-4

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-1................... 5-2

Punts-Avg.................... 5-45.8.............. 1-17.0

Penalties-Yards............. 1-10................. 6-55

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Harlingen South: Marcos Gonzales 22-98, Chad Roy 4-20, David Torres 6-7, Jacob Carreon 2-5.

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 10-172, Senjun McGarity 16-161, Michael Salas 18-121, Uriel Dominguez 1-0, Dre Cobb 1-0, Team 3-(-31). 

Passing

Harlingen South: David Torres 11-18-0—102.

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 9-17-0—110.

Receiving

Harlingen South: Brady Bennett 5-52, Jacob Carreon 4-31, Ryan Castillo 1-14, Jon Adam Bustamante 1-5.

Odessa High: JC Ramirez 3-69, Michael Salas 1-30, Jovanni Flotte 1-5, Dre Cobb 2-4, Ameron Alvarez 1-4, Alejandro Diaz 1-(-1).

 

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 5:11 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth quarter rally pushes Odessa High past Harlingen South By Tony Venegas

When its backs were against the wall, the Odessa High football team leaned on what it had success with.

The Bronchos regrouped and ran the football to rally in the final quarter and defeated Harlingen South 44-33 on homecoming Saturday at Ratliff Stadium. Odessa High finished with 423 yards rushing and outscored Harlingen South 22-0 in the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to be the more physical team and finish what we started,” Odessa High coach Danny Servance said. “I thought our kids did that. We had some mistakes that we need to fix, but our kids played so hard today.”

“Odessa High has a lot of big guys up front and they just wore us down late,” Harlingen South head coach Brian Ricci said. “We just made mistakes at the end of the game and we couldn’t close it out.

The Bronchos completed the comeback under the guidance of sophomore quarterback Diego Cervantes, who started Saturday’s game in place of the injured Ivan Miranda.

Cervantes finished with 172 yards rushing and three scores, added 110 yards passing and a score and did not turn the ball over. Running backs Senjun McGarity and Michael Salas added 161 and 121 yards, respectively.

It was the first time that Odessa High had three 100-yard rushers in a game since 2008 against Amarillo High when Derrick Teegarden, Bradley Marquez and Ronnie Marquez accomplished that feat.

“I can’t say enough about what Diego did today,” Servance said. “He was pressed into action and did a great job of managing the game.”

Cervantes got off to a good start early, leading the offense down the field on a 10-play, 75 yard drive that was capped off by the first of his three rushing touchdowns from 19 yards out. He later added two points on a conversion run to build an 8-0 lead. He added a 40-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter as well.

Harlingen South responded with its own ground-and-pound style as running back Marcos Gonzales capped off the Hawks’ opening drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. Gonzales finished with 98 yards and three scores on 22 carries. He added another scoring run of 3 yards after the Bronchos punted on their next drive to give the Hawks a 14-8 lead.

Missed opportunities and mistakes were the stories in the second quarter. The Bronchos failed to score from inside the Harlingen South 10-yard line and later had a bad snap on a punt that set up a short drive for the Hawks at the end of the first half.

The Bronchos defense turned away the Hawks the first time, but Harlingen South regained the lead with 19 seconds left in the half on an 8-yard touchdown pass from David Torres to Brady Bennett that put the Hawks ahead 20-16.

The second half turned into a roller coaster as both teams took turns taking the lead. A 30-yard touchdown run by McGarity on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter put Odessa High in front again, but a pair of blunders on special teams gave the Hawks an 11-point cushion heading into the final quarter.

A bad snap over the punter’s head set up the Hawks for a Gonzales touchdown, and the Hawks forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that Josiah Castillo ran back 25 yards for a score. Harlingen South had its largest lead of the game in the span of 14 seconds.

“Coach (Servance) told us to show them what time it is,” Cervantes said. “He believed in us and ourselves and we were able to get those scores late.”

Odessa High buckled down and regained its rhythm as Cervantes led the offense on three scoring drives in the final quarter.

A 31-yard run on fourth-and-2 helped cut the deficit to three, while a screen pass to J.C. Ramirez turned into a 58-yard score to give the Bronchos a 38-33 lead with 7:11 to go.

The last score, however, came with some drama.

A forced fumble near the goal line gave the Hawks new life after recovering the ball in the end zone. The Odessa High defense came through with its biggest play of the game as Cade Mendoza recovered a fumble on the next play. That set up a 19-yard touchdown run by McGarity with 1:39 remaining to seal the game.

“We found that fire late,” Mendoza said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to get in this team all season and I think we finally found it. I think this will give us some momentum going into district.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

