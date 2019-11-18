HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian area round tickets on sale Wednesday

The Ector County Independent School District athletic department released ticket information for Friday’s Class 6A area round football game between Permian and Arlington Martin Monday.
Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. for season ticket holders and continues through 5 p.m. The window for non-season ticket holders opens Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and continues at 7 a.m. to noon Friday. All tickets will be sold at the ECISD Administration Building at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.
The Panthers face the Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
