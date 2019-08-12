  • August 12, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High, Permian return home for nondistrict matches

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High, Permian return home for nondistrict matches

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 5:45 pm

Odessa American

Both the Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams return home to host a pair of nondistrict matches in the second full week of the season.

The Lady Panthers (5-2) host San Angelo Lake View at 5 p.m. today at the Permian Fieldhouse while the Lady Bronchos (4-2) host Andrews at 6:30 tonight at the OHS Fieldhouse in their home opener.

Both teams are coming off solid weekends at the Monahans Tournament. Odessa High finished 4-2 and lost in the consolation championship game to host Monahans.

Permian also finished 4-2 over the six matches and earned third place in the tournament with victories over Greenwood and Monahans Saturday and Fort Stockton and Presidio Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

