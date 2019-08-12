HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High, Permian return home for nondistrict matches

Both the Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams return home to host a pair of nondistrict matches in the second full week of the season.
The Lady Panthers (5-2) host San Angelo Lake View at 5 p.m. today at the Permian Fieldhouse while the Lady Bronchos (4-2) host Andrews at 6:30 tonight at the OHS Fieldhouse in their home opener.
Both teams are coming off solid weekends at the Monahans Tournament. Odessa High finished 4-2 and lost in the consolation championship game to host Monahans.
Permian also finished 4-2 over the six matches and earned third place in the tournament with victories over Greenwood and Monahans Saturday and Fort Stockton and Presidio Friday.
