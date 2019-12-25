HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys, girls travel to Lubbock for Caprock Tournament

Both the Permian boys and girls basketball teams return to the court for their final nondistrict tournament of the season Thursday in the Caprock Tournament in Lubbock.

The boys will face Abilene Wylie at 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock High School while the girls face off against Lubbock Monterey at 6 p.m.

This will be the first game action for the Panthers (11-2) since winning the Tall City Oilman’s Tournament Dec. 14 in Midland. The Lady Panthers (3-13) last played Friday in a 55-48 to Seminole.