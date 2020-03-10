GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High earns draw against Wolfforth Frenship

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High girls soccer team gave District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship all it could handle. In the end, the Lady Tigers got a late goal in the second half to finish in a 2-2 draw with the Lady Bronchos Tuesday at the Frenship Soccer Complex.
Jacqlyn Lujan and Cassie Ramirez were the two goal scorers for the Lady Bronchos (13-5-4 overall, 4-2-3 district), who remained in third place with one regular season match remaining.
The result, combined with Midland High’s 1-1 draw against Permian, gave Frenship (12-0-4, 7-0-2) the outright district title and the No. 1 seed in the postseason.
