  • March 10, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High earns draw against Wolfforth Frenship

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High earns draw against Wolfforth Frenship

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:20 pm

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High girls soccer team gave District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship all it could handle. In the end, the Lady Tigers got a late goal in the second half to finish in a 2-2 draw with the Lady Bronchos Tuesday at the Frenship Soccer Complex.

Jacqlyn Lujan and Cassie Ramirez were the two goal scorers for the Lady Bronchos (13-5-4 overall, 4-2-3 district), who remained in third place with one regular season match remaining.

The result, combined with Midland High’s 1-1 draw against Permian, gave Frenship (12-0-4, 7-0-2) the outright district title and the No. 1 seed in the postseason.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

