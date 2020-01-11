  • January 11, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian continue strong play in Lubbock

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian continue strong play in Lubbock

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 11:26 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

LUBBOCK The Permian and Odessa High girls soccer teams continued their early success at the Teinert Construction Kick-Off Classic, opening Friday’s play with victories.

The Lady Panthers defeated Canyon 5-1 in their first match Friday. Nyxalee Munoz had two goals and an assist, while Jaden Sosa added a goal and assist. Permian defeated El Paso Socorro 4-0 to move to 3-0 for the weekend. . On Thursday, Permian defeated Lubbock-Cooper 2-0.

The Lady Bronchos won their third straight match, besting El Paso Chapin 3-1. Yareli Barrerra and Cassandra both scored a goal and had an assist in the victory. Maya Sanchez also scored for Odessa High. The Lady Bronchos defeated Lubbock High 3-0 late Friday to wrap up play for the day. 

The Lady Bronchos defeated Pampa 3-0 and Snyder 9-0 on Thursday.

Tournament play concludes Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

