BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half surge pushes Bronchos past Tigers

The Odessa High boys soccer team found its offensive rhythm in the second half, scoring all three goals after halftime in a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Frenship Soccer Complex.

Brandon Bernal scored twice for the Bronchos (14-6-4, 6-1-2 district) while Alan Rubio added a goal as well. All four goals scored came after halftime.

The victory kept the Bronchos (14-6-4 overall, 6-1-2 district) ahead of Midland High by two points with one match left in the regular season. A draw over Midland Lee next Tuesday would clinch a share of the district title while a victory gives the Bronchos the outright crown for the second straight season.