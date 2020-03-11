  • March 11, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half surge pushes Bronchos past Tigers - Odessa American: Oavarsity

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half surge pushes Bronchos past Tigers

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:10 pm

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High boys soccer team found its offensive rhythm in the second half, scoring all three goals after halftime in a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Frenship Soccer Complex.

Brandon Bernal scored twice for the Bronchos (14-6-4, 6-1-2 district) while Alan Rubio added a goal as well. All four goals scored came after halftime.

The victory kept the Bronchos (14-6-4 overall, 6-1-2 district) ahead of Midland High by two points with one match left in the regular season. A draw over Midland Lee next Tuesday would clinch a share of the district title while a victory gives the Bronchos the outright crown for the second straight season.

