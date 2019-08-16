  • August 16, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High opens up play in San Angelo - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High opens up play in San Angelo

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 8:03 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High opens up play in San Angelo OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High volleyball team dropped two-of-three matches during the first day of competition at the Nita Vannoy Tournament Friday in San Angelo.

Playing at Lincoln Middle School, the Lady Bronchos (5-5) lost to Wink (25-12, 25-16), defeated Marble Falls (25-21, 25-23) and then lost to Midland Classical (25-15, 25-18).

Odessa High will be playing in the Bronze Division bracket and will face either Pecos or Veribest at 9 a.m. today at Lincoln Middle School.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, August 16, 2019 8:03 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
94°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 78°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

saturday

weather
High 104°/Low 79°
Plenty of sun. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

sunday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
A few clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]