HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High opens up play in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High volleyball team dropped two-of-three matches during the first day of competition at the Nita Vannoy Tournament Friday in San Angelo.
Playing at Lincoln Middle School, the Lady Bronchos (5-5) lost to Wink (25-12, 25-16), defeated Marble Falls (25-21, 25-23) and then lost to Midland Classical (25-15, 25-18).
Odessa High will be playing in the Bronze Division bracket and will face either Pecos or Veribest at 9 a.m. today at Lincoln Middle School.
