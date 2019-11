HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Buena Vista girls, Crane boys highlight solid day at state meet for area runners

The Buena Vista girls and Crane Boys cross country teams finished in second place in their respective classes Saturday at the UIL State Cross Country Championships at Old Settlers Park.

The Lady Longhorns (111 points) finished behind Cumby Miller Grove (54) for the Class 1A team title. Ireland Sanchez led the Lady Longhorns with a time of 12 minutes, 40.72 seconds. Marfa’s Ummi Chanez (13:01.38) finished 18th.

The Golden Cranes (121) finished in second place behind champion Eustace (85) in Class 3A. Jorhan Velasco (16:18.89) was the top finisher for Crane in 15th place individually.

The Wink Ladycats (Class 2A) finished fourth place in its first team trip to the state meet and Andrews (Class 4A) finished in sixth place as a team. Jonnah Smith (12:28.54) was the top finisher for Wink and Jasson Marquez (16:07.07) paced the Mustangs.

Permian senior Joshua Garcia finished with a time of 15:29.47 to finish 33rd in the Class 6A race.