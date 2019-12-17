OHS logo
- Odessa High 55, Sweetwater 44
-
ODESSA HIGH (9-6)
Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Elena Brito 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 6 7-7 21, Amber Escontrias 3 1-2 7, Neveah Carrasco 0 3-3 3, Deoshanay Henderson 5 0-3 10, Alexis Luna 2 0-0 4, Kabrina Sanchez 1 1-2 3, Kazyiah Hicks 1 1-2 3, Roxana Jimenez 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 14-21 55.
SWEETWATER
Eli Sillva 2 0-0 6, Neveah Sarabia 1 0-0 2, Jazzy Villa 5 1-2 16, Kyrsten Smith 2 0-2 4, Valdez 4 0-0 8, Kyla Daniel 1 0-0 2, Pulla 0 2-2 2, Myesha Green 0 1-2 1, Trinity McGee 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 4-8 44.
Odessa High........... 13.. 20 8 14 — 55
Sweetwater............... 3.. 19 6 16 — 44
3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Stephens 2, Jimenez 1), Sweetwater 8 (Villa 5, Sillva 2, McGee 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 11, Sweetwater 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:59 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Odessa High past Sweetwater
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
SWEETWATER The Odessa High girls basketball team continued its winning ways with a 55-44 victory over Sweetwater Tuesday at Mustang Gym.
Nesha Stephens led the way with a game-high 21 points for the Lady Bronchos, followed by Deoshanay Henderson with 10.
Jazzy Villa led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, including five 3-pointers.
The victory marked the fifth straight triumph for the Lady Bronchos (9-6).
Odessa High got off to a strong start with a 13-3 lead after the first quarter and did not look back after that.
Odessa High hosts Andrews at 6 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:59 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Girls High School Basketball,
Basketball,
Sweetwater,
Lady Bronchos,
Bronchos