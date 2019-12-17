  • December 17, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Odessa High past Sweetwater

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Odessa High past Sweetwater

Odessa High 55, Sweetwater 44

ODESSA HIGH (9-6)

Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Elena Brito 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 6 7-7 21, Amber Escontrias 3 1-2 7, Neveah Carrasco 0 3-3 3, Deoshanay Henderson 5 0-3 10, Alexis Luna 2 0-0 4, Kabrina Sanchez 1 1-2 3, Kazyiah Hicks 1 1-2 3, Roxana Jimenez 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 14-21 55.

SWEETWATER

Eli Sillva 2 0-0 6, Neveah Sarabia 1 0-0 2, Jazzy Villa 5 1-2 16, Kyrsten Smith 2 0-2 4, Valdez 4 0-0 8, Kyla Daniel 1 0-0 2, Pulla 0 2-2 2, Myesha Green 0 1-2 1, Trinity McGee 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 4-8 44.

Odessa High........... 13.. 20     8   14   —    55

Sweetwater............... 3.. 19     6   16   —    44

3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Stephens 2, Jimenez 1), Sweetwater 8 (Villa 5, Sillva 2, McGee 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 11, Sweetwater 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:59 pm

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:59 pm

SWEETWATER The Odessa High girls basketball team continued its winning ways with a 55-44 victory over Sweetwater Tuesday at Mustang Gym.

Nesha Stephens led the way with a game-high 21 points for the Lady Bronchos, followed by Deoshanay Henderson with 10.

Jazzy Villa led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, including five 3-pointers.

The victory marked the fifth straight triumph for the Lady Bronchos (9-6).

Odessa High got off to a strong start with a 13-3 lead after the first quarter and did not look back after that.

Odessa High hosts Andrews at 6 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

