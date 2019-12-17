GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Odessa High past Sweetwater

The Odessa High girls basketball team continued its winning ways with a 55-44 victory over Sweetwater Tuesday at Mustang Gym.

Nesha Stephens led the way with a game-high 21 points for the Lady Bronchos, followed by Deoshanay Henderson with 10.

Jazzy Villa led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, including five 3-pointers.

The victory marked the fifth straight triumph for the Lady Bronchos (9-6).

Odessa High got off to a strong start with a 13-3 lead after the first quarter and did not look back after that.

Odessa High hosts Andrews at 6 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.