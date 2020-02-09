HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian-Amarillo Tascosa games rescheduled to Monday

The basketball games between Permian and Amarillo Tascosa have been rescheduled for Monday according to Permian girls basketball coach Macee Lane.

The Lady Panthers (7-24 overall, 1-8 District 2-6A) face the Lady Rebels at 6 p.m. Monday followed by the boys at 7:30 from the Tascosa Activity Center in Amarillo.

It is the final game of the regular season for the girls as Permian wraps up its season. Tascosa (23-10, 7-2) is locked in as the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

The Permian boys (25-2, 7-0) can clinch a share of the district title with a victory over the Rebels (21-6, 6-1). The Panthers won 68-40 in the first meeting back on Jan. 24 at the Permian Fieldhouse.