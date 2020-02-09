  • February 9, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian-Amarillo Tascosa games rescheduled to Monday - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian-Amarillo Tascosa games rescheduled to Monday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:46 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian-Amarillo Tascosa games rescheduled to Monday OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The basketball games between Permian and Amarillo Tascosa have been rescheduled for Monday according to Permian girls basketball coach Macee Lane.

The Lady Panthers (7-24 overall, 1-8 District 2-6A) face the Lady Rebels at 6 p.m. Monday followed by the boys at 7:30 from the Tascosa Activity Center in Amarillo.

It is the final game of the regular season for the girls as Permian wraps up its season. Tascosa (23-10, 7-2) is locked in as the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

The Permian boys (25-2, 7-0) can clinch a share of the district title with a victory over the Rebels (21-6, 6-1). The Panthers won 68-40 in the first meeting back on Jan. 24 at the Permian Fieldhouse.   

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:46 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: ENE at 16mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Rain developing late. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 48°/Low 34°
A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 38°/Low 31°
Showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]