  • December 26, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers open tournament with win over Abilene Wylie

Permian 64, Abilene Wylie 46

At Lubbock High School

 

PERMIAN (12-2)

Cedric Baty 2 1-2 5, Tremayne Baty 0 0-0 0, Shy Stephens-Deary 5 0-5 12, Keyonta Johnson 8 1-2 17, Nakaveion White 6 5-6 17, JJ Vizcaino 4 0-0 9, Jase Taylor 2 0-1 4. Totals 26 7-16 64.

ABILENE WYLIE

Noah Phillips 0 0-0 0, Colby Tanner 2 0-0 5, Jahzair George 0 0-0 0, Dylan Jennings 0 0-0 0, Shayden Payne 6 2-6 17, Reed Hughes 0 0-0 0, Payton Brooks 5 2-2 14, Walker Piland 0 0-0 0, Conner Ruffin 0 2-2 2, Stran Blair 2 0-0 4, Avery Brekke 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-10 46.

Permian.................. 16.. 17   13   18   —    64

Abilene Wylie........... 0.. 12   12   22   —    46

3-Point goals — Permian 3 (Stephens-Deary 2, Vizcaino 1), Abilene Wylie 6 (Payne 3, Brooks 2, Tanner 1). Total fouls — Permian 10, Abilene Wylie 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 8:53 pm

LUBBOCK The Permian boys basketball team got off to a strong start defensively and never looked back as the Panthers defeated Abilene Wylie 64-46 Thursday at Lubbock High School as part of the Caprock Classic.

The Panthers (12-2) shut out the Bulldogs 16-0 in the opening quarter and was able to maintain that margin the rest of the way.

Nakaveion White and Keyonta Johnson each had a game-high 17 points to lead Permian. Shy Stephens-Deary also finished in double figures with 12 points for the Panthers.

Shayden Payne and Payton Brooks led the Bulldogs with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Permian continues tournament play Friday against Lubbock High at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Tiger Pit in Wolfforth. Lubbock High defeated San Elizario 54-36 in its opening game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, December 26, 2019 8:53 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

